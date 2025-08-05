Tuesday shooting in Buckingham County leaves one dead

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

One person is dead and another is in custody after a shooting Tuesday night in Buckingham County. Sheriff’s deputies were called out to the 6400 block of Plank Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Emergency medical personnel were also called out and pronounced him dead on scene. According to the sheriff’s office, one person is in custody in connection with the incident. Deputies remain on scene, investigating the case.