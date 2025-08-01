The Word: What is the Sacrament of Confession?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

In 1383, Father John Nepomucene was drowned in the Vltava River by order of King Wenceslaus of Bohemia. He had refused to reveal to the king the sins of the queen, Johanna, which Fr. Nepomucene knew from her sacramental confession. He is remembered as a martyr of the “secrecy of the confessional,” a striking example of the fact that Catholic priests, who absolve sins in the Sacrament of Confession, are bound to absolute secrecy.

What is the Sacrament of Confession and why is it important? In Confession, we kneel anonymously before a priest and tell him the wrongs we have committed since our last Confession. We then express our sorrow and intention to amend. The priest then gives us absolution and a good work to do in reparation.

Why must we confess our sins to a priest, instead of simply being sorry in our hearts? Jesus told His Apostles, “Whose sins you shall forgive, they are forgiven them; and whose sins you shall retain [that is, refuse to forgive], they are retained” (John 20:23). It was understood from the earliest days of Christianity that He thereby delegated to His twelve Apostles and their successors the power to forgive sins and hence the right to judge if sinners are well-disposed for forgiveness or not. We, the penitents, are our own accuser and witness, and the priest is the judge, taking the place of Jesus Himself. Someone can only judge if they know the facts of the case. That is why we must tell our sins to the priest.

If Jesus gave to His Apostles and their successors the power to forgive sins by dispensing the merits of Jesus’ Sacrifice on the Cross in the absolution, it implies that He expects us to go to them for forgiveness. We can only know that our sins are really forgiven when we have sought forgiveness in the way that Jesus intended us to. Part of repentance is having the humility to acknowledge our faults and ask forgiveness from His representatives on earth.

It’s easy for us to get caught up in the external act of confessing our sins. It is the most obvious aspect of Confession, but not the most important. What God seeks is the sorrow of the penitent and his intention never to sin again. Confession is not a “get out of jail free” card.

In Confession, we preemptively address what we will have to face at our judgment after death, for Jesus has said, “Every idle word that men shall speak, they shall render an account for it in the day of judgment” (Mt. 12:36). None of us wants a mountain of sins on our heart when we meet our Judge. If we have been honest about our sins and received forgiveness in Confession, then, as C.S. Lewis put it, we can face death with the firm hope of hearing the Judge say, “What? His sins? We’ve already been through all that.”

Br. Maximilian Watner is on the staff at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Buckingham County. He can be reached at webmaster@stas.org.