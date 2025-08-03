Grateful Boomers Take A Daycation: Antiques, fruit and art galleries

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

You’ve heard of “Staycations” and “Vacations”, but what about “Daycations”? They are defined as “day trips that don’t involve an overnight stay and a way to enjoy a break from routine while having fun without the commitment of a longer vacation”. Recently, the Grateful Boomers have been travelling in Central Virginia having a blast on their Daycations! What wonderful supplements to vacations!

With less than an hour drive to get there, during several daycations, they enjoyed so many of the wonderful and diverse locations in adjacent Nelson County! Antiques, freshly picked fruit, brewery for lunch, art gallery, history, farmer’s market and more caught their attention! For native Virginians, there were so many “new to them” moments! In the past, their Nelson County visits have been for hiking mountains like Crab Tree Falls, The Priest or kayaking the James.

Beginning in Piney River with the child-friendly Saunders Brothers Orchard and Nursery, they visited the extensive farm equipment museum. It is conveniently located adjacent to the well-stocked and tidy gift shop and cafe.

Of particular interest was the vintage apple-sorting equipment. Saunders Brothers opened their orchard in 1915 and later added a huge nursery stock-growing business. Having tasted samples of their peaches available for purchase, the Boomers chose the juiciest, sweet peaches to bring home. This could be a destination on its own as, on Saturdays in the summer, they have live music midday in their large covered pavilion.

Heading over to Arrington

Next stop was lunch at Blue Mountain Barrel House Brewery in Arrington. A five minute drive from Saunders Brothers, they were seated on a huge, mostly-shaded terrace. Service was attentive, and they dined on delicious burgers and salads. It was so peaceful having lunch and visiting while looking directly into the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains. It was not crowded, being a weekday, but can hold large groups on the weekends.

Lastly, they visited the County Seat of Nelson County in Lovingston less than ten minutes from Blue Mountain and two blocks off Rt. 29. They poked through the jam packed Village Antique Shop and Cafe where one can browse a diverse inventory of vintage items and also get a light lunch. Two doors down, the Heart of Nelson Local Artisan Market filled with beautiful creative efforts for sale, had them oohing and ahhing. Then it was on to The Farmer’s Market located across from the Antique Shop on Front Street. Open Wednesdays, 1 – 3 p.m., it offers local honey, vegetables, eggs, breads and meats. To lure potential buyers, they had a volunteer, right outside the entrance door, cooking local pork sausage with sweet potatoes. Right from the frying pan, they offered delicious samples which were eagerly taken.

Email newsletter signup

Since the Boomers agree backroads are the best roads, there was much meandering there and back which provided lush green bucolic scenery and prompted revealing conversations! These are such enjoyable days with friends, it prompts the question: Will you be taking any daycations in the near future?

Who are the Grateful Boomers?

And if you’re wondering who the Grateful Boomers are, they’re a group of friends from Buckingham County, all over the age of 60, who want to enrich their lives through both meaningful friendships and challenging outdoor adventures.

They believe that aging gratefully with a high level of curiosity about everything, will create the best environment to remain mentally and physically active. Collectively, the group’s interests run from biking to hiking, kayaking and photography to reading, knitting, gardening and travel. They hope that by sharing their adventures, the group will inspire others to do the same.

To read about more of the Grateful Boomers’ trips, you can click here or here.

Editor’s note: Katherine Moody Brooks wrote this for the Farmville Herald