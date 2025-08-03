Southside SPCA Honored: Group celebrates turning 50 years old

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This summer marks 50 years of life-saving work by the Southside SPCA, a completely donor-funded nonprofit based in Meherrin. Since 1975, the organization has been rescuing, sheltering, and rehoming abandoned, neglected, and abused animals across Southside Virginia.

The impact of the Southside SPCA

Since operating 50 years ago without any federal or state funding, the SPCA has relied entirely on community donations, volunteer work, and grassroots support to carry out its purpose – and the impact has been profound.

When we first started, people didn’t know much about us,” said Steve Smelcer, a 14-year veteran of the SPCA and head of the fundraising group. “Now, euthanasia rates in our county shelters have dropped from nearly 100% to about 16.5 percent. That’s real change.”

Beyond rescue and adoption, Southside SPCA offers low-cost spay and neuter programs, community education, and even aid to low-income pet owners to help them keep their animals. When talking with Smelcer about his experience working with SPCA and the impact he has personally witnessed, many memories and stories popped up – however, one strong memory stood out among the rest for Steve: a visit from Shelby, a therapy dog and movie star from the movie “A Dog’s Way Home” made in 2019.

Southside SPCA was able to get in contact with Shelby’s owner from Huntington Beach, California who eventually came to visit the organization in Virginia. Shelby and Southside SPCA went around to local nursing homes and hospitals where residents and patients were able to feel the great healing powers and peace dogs can bring. Steve mentioned an ICU patient whose blood pressure hadn’t been stabilized in days even with medicinal help. Yet, just by Shelby coming into his room and cuddling with him for half an hour, miraculously, the patients’ blood pressure stabilized. Doctors were shocked.

Email newsletter signup

“That moment showed me how deeply animals can heal people,” Steve said. “And it reminded me why we do this.”

Lager for a cause

To help celebrate five decades of compassionate community service, Southside SPCA is teaming up with 3Roads Brewing Company over in Farmville for a special fundraising event featuring the limited-edition “50 Year Lager.” The collectible can design proudly incorporates the SPCA logo, the years 1975-2025, and a gold-themed label to mark the golden anniversary.

“This isn’t a brand-new beer,” Steve explained. “It’s one of their popular lagers re-released with a custom label, but a portion of every can sold will be donated directly to us.” The lager will be available for a limited time.

Alongside the beer launch, attendees can pick up one of four brand-new SPCA t-shirts created in collaboration with Puppy Love apparel. The event is more than a fundraiser – it’s a celebration of community, rescue stories, and decades of dedication. “We’re excited to see our supporters come out, share memories, and help us look ahead to the next 50 years,” Smelcer said.

Can’t make the event? Supporters can still contribute by visiting southsidespca.org, where donations are accepted online. The website also offers information on their ongoing Spay/Neuter Match Campaign, which is currently being matched up to $60,000 by anonymous donors.

How you can help

Running a no-kill, solely donor-funded shelter is no easy task– especially in a time when prices for veterinary care, food, and transportation continue to rise. “We don’t get a dime from the government,” Steve said. “Every bag of dog food, every vet bill– we cover it through community support.

The SPCA is actively seeking volunteers, donations, and adopters. Steve encourages readers to skip the pet stores and consider adopting a shelter animal. “Pretty much any breed you’re looking for, you can find at a shelter– and those animals know they’ve been rescued. They’ll show nothing but gratitude.”

Steve also stressed the importance of local giving. “People see ASPCA ads on TV and think their donations help local shelters, but that money usually stays in New York where their headquarters are,” he explained. “If you want to help animals here in Southside, donate here.”

Those interested in volunteering can reach Steve directly at (434) 315-4957 to learn more about joining the Community Outreach Group. “You don’t have to commit to a set schedule,” he adds. “Just show up when you can. We’re all working people, and we’re just doing what we can to help.”

To learn more or to get involved, visit the shelter at 7352 Patrick Henry Highway in Meherrin, VA, or check out the “Friends of Southside SPCA” Facebook Group for adoption stories, fundraiser updates, and more.