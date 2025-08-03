Ridge Road subdivision moves forward in Buckingham

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The proposed Ridge Road subdivision is heading to Buckingham Supervisors, after a planning commission majority recommended approval of the project.

During the group’s meeting on Monday, July 28, the commission voted 6-1 in favor of the Arvonia project, which came from Robert Anderson. Anderson’s company, Anderson Home Construction, is looking to build a nine-lot major subdivision on a 20.14 acre parcel of land at 2223 Ridge Road. This qualifies as a “major” subdivision only because anything higher than four lots in Buckingham is considered in that category.

Commission members asked questions they had received from local residents, ranging from zoning issues to noise and traffic. One resident had asked if the subdivision would create more traffic problems and Anderson said no.

“It’s insignificant to the road structure that’s there,” he told the commission of the traffic generated by the nine houses. “And every driveway will be individually permitted as we go.”

Another question was raised about zoning, pointing out that part of Ridge Road isn’t zoned for this type of development and it’s not in the county’s master plan. Anderson pointed out that’s literally why you have rezoning hearings and requests for special use permits. He also said that for all of this, he’s been following the county staff’s recommendations.

“I came in with a piece of land and was told to apply for this and that’s why I’m here,” Anderson said.

Email newsletter signup

The way this works is that a preliminary plan gets submitted to the planning department, to be voted on by the planning commission. Once that’s approved, then the applicant starts work on the final version. Unless requested by the Planning Commission at the time of their review, the revised preliminary plat does not need to come back for another vote.

Why is a permit needed?

So why is there a need for a permit? Because as mentioned in Monday’s meeting, the Ridge Road property and those surrounding it are all zoned Agriculture (A-1). Buckingham’s zoning ordinance doesn’t allow a major subdivision like he’s proposing in that area, at least not as a ‘by right’ permitted use. Instead, Anderson is requesting a zoning change from A-1 to Residential (R-2). That comes through authorization from the commission and later the Buckingham board of supervisors.

Having received a recommendation of approval from the planning commission, now the project heads on to the county board of supervisors for discussion and a potential vote.