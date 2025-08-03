What’s the way forward? Prince Edward maps out economic plan

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

So what is the plan for Prince Edward County? That’s been a question raised multiple times by residents, as they ask about how the county officials intend to bring in jobs and recruit companies. To address that, the county’s Industrial Development Authority (IDA) has sketched out a 10-year economic development strategic plan.

“Months of careful analysis and years of listening to what our business community, workforce and residents need to succeed are reflected in this plan,” Brad Watson, Chair of the IDA, said in a statement. “It is both realistic and ambitious, and it gives us the structure we need to compete for high quality jobs and investment while preserving the character and values that make Prince Edward County special.”

But before diving into the roadmap of what to focus on, the plan is very clear about the challenges the county faces. If you’re going to be successful in recruiting businesses, you need to be honest about where you’re starting from.

“Prince Edward County (PEC) faces population decline, loss of prime-age workforce, aging demographics, and lower education attainment levels compared to statewide averages,” the plan states. “PEC has lower median household incomes compared to the state, but a faster increase in the number of highest income households, indicating a potential widening of income disparity.”

There has also been a lack of higher-paying employment options, the plan states. In the past, the economy has been driven by agriculture and tourism, but “new opportunities are emerging in health care, construction, and data centers. PEC lacks affordable and diverse housing options to meet the needs of current and future residents and workers, with renter households experiencing more severe cost burdens than those in the broader study region and the state.”

There is also a problem with the workforce, the IDA plan points out, including a mismatch between education levels and job requirements.

“(This is) due to limited job options that offer higher salaries, low workforce education attainment levels, and the need for specialized skill development and matching,” the plan states. It argues that both Longwood University and Hampden Sydney College play a significant role in workforce education, and the County should expand and strengthen partnerships and collaboration with each of those operations.

The seven target industries

With the challenges acknowledged, where does Prince Edward go from here? Currently, government is the largest employer, followed by health care, retail, food, education and construction. The plan recommends a deviation from that.

The plan identifies seven sectors as promising for growth in the county. First up, Forestry and Logging, which the IDA states has “high growth potential with competitive wages.” Second, looking at the emerging opportunities for development with truck transportation. Third is construction, fourth is furniture manufacturing, fifth is management of companies and the sixth sector is health care. Coming in last is Tourism and Recreation, which in a post-pandemic world appears to be bouncing back.

The report recommended that Prince Edward make efforts to increase the average wage levels for tourism/recreation jobs. It suggested similar practices for the Accommodation/Hotel industry and Furniture Manufacturing.

“These are important industries that can add jobs in Prince Edward County even with lower current wage levels,” the report states. “However, these industries should progress towards higher added value in their products and services with higher-skilled workers in the future with support from the County.”

For example, the report argues, the Furniture Manufacturing industry can target higher-end or custom-made products to distinguish itself and compete within the region. The Tourism/Recreation and Hospitality industries can focus on providing “unique experiences and higher quality services and products.”

Steps to take for Prince Edward

The report breaks down next steps into a section of goals and actions that can be taken.

When it comes to commercial development, the report recommends creating a “Mixed-Use Village District” to attract new residential and commercial development. It also calls for the county to enhance development opportunities for non-retail uses, such as personal and professional services. That would be discussions involving the planning commission. The IDA recommends meeting with property owners and real estate developers about the potential to create a new mixed-use development at The Manor.

The group also recommends working with property owners and developers to bring in some “smaller-scale community shopping centers outside of Downtown Farmville”, then working with businesses to diversify the type of entertainment options available. One of the goals here is to appeal more to a younger demographic, along with families and tourists.

As a final project on the real estate side, the IDA recommends a push to expand the county’s drinking and dining options, as well as bringing in “specialty niche retail stores and services that appeal to both residents and tourists alike.” It was also noted that beyond those in Farmville, Prince Edward lacks a grocery store and that could be a benefit.

Forging partnerships

And then there are other partnership proposals being recommended here. The IDA calls for the county to reach out to a number of different groups. That could mean networking with potential red meat processors to bring a new processing operation in Prince Edward County. If one is built here, the IDA points out it could possibly serve the needs of farmers across the entire Southern Virginia region, with those people spending money on gas and eating while in the area. That project is estimated at less than $10,000. Other proposals would mean some significant construction.

The plan recommends “working with partners to fund the construction of an indoor and outdoor regional recreational center to provide enhanced recreational programs.” The goal here would be to attract new families with children, active seniors, young people, and enhance services to local residents. That’s by far the most expensive proposal in the report, as it comes in between $1 million to $5 million.

Another big ticket recommendation involves water and sewer. The IDA in their report ask the county to look at the costs and benefits of extending water and sewer services to areas that could support new “workforce” housing, as well as economic development. This project is also in the $1 million to $5 million range, with the suggestion to look for potential financing from the state.

The recommendations also dip into the education sector, calling for teacher compensation to be raised over a five year period, in order to draw “quality teaching and administrative candidates.” Beyond that, it also calls for the county to more fully develop a trades-based educational curriculum in Prince Edward County schools, “to give non-college bound students opportunities to enter the workforce through apprenticeships with local employers or completion of skills-based certifications or other training courses.”

What’s next for Prince Edward?

The initiative was led by members of the IDA board, with strong support from the county’s Economic Development staff, and deep involvement from community stakeholders across all economic sectors. Now it’s up to county officials to decide what they want to do with all of this information. The plan recommends setting up a subcommittee to be in charge of managing progress in the different areas.