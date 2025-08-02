Performances set: Calendar for the week of August 1, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

AUGUST 2

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET — The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musicians John Spangler and Ken Swanson on Saturday, Aug. 2, beginning at 6 p.m.

PLAY PERFORMANCE — Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Saturday, Aug. 2. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUGUST 3

HOMECOMING — First Liberty Baptist Church, located at 1995 Rock Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 3 during the 11 a.m. service. The theme will be “Fresh Wind”, taken from Zechariah 4:6. Pastor Tanya Richardson will preach the message, with lunch held after worship.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — Mercy Seat Baptist Church will observe their annual Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 3 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Walter M. Fells will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING — Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, located at 2490 Chestnut Grove Church Road in Appomattox, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 3 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Skip Wallace will deliver the message with a covered dish lunch afterwards.

HOMECOMING — Calvary Baptist Church will hold homecoming during the 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 3. Lunch will be served after morning worship.

HOMECOMING — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 3. That’ll take place first in morning worship at 11 a.m., then after lunch, another service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with the group “Glory Bound Bluegrass Gospel” providing the music. Rev. Jerry Gray will deliver the Sunday morning message.

WOMEN’S DAY — St. Douglas Baptist Church, located at 151 Nelson Lane, will celebrate Women’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 3, during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Loretta Bailey will deliver the message.

PLAY PERFORMANCE — Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Sunday, Aug. 3. The show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUGUST 4 – 8

REVIVAL — Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival from Monday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 8. Rev. Jerry Gray will preach from Monday through Wednesday, then Rev. Russell Snoddy will deliver the message on Thursday and Friday. Tommy England will sing on Monday, with Barry Snoddy on Tuesday, Andrew Bowles on Wednesday, Kimberly and Savannah Snoddy on Thursday and the River Bottom Bluegrass Band on Friday. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly.

REVIVAL — Calvary Baptist Church will hold revival services from Aug. 4 through Aug. 8. Evangelist Mary Johnson from Lynchburg will preach all week, with praise and worship starting at 7 p.m. Preaching begins at 7:30 p.m. Special music will be provided Monday by the Cornerstone Baptist Choir, then on Tuesday by the Calvary Baptist Choir. The music on Wednesday will be from the Jericho Baptist Choir, and from Sulphur Spring Baptist on Thursday. Finally on Friday, Cornerstone Baptist Choir will sing.

AUGUST 4 – 6

REVIVAL — First Liberty Baptist Church, located at 1995 Rock Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival services Aug. 4 through Aug. 6. Prayer and praise will be held at 7 p.m., with worship at 7:30 p.m. Bishop George Gohanna from Charlottesville will be the guest minister. Guest choirs will perform nightly.

AUGUST 4

FREE EXERCISE CLASS — The Cumberland Library will host an exercise class on Monday, Aug. 4. That’ll start at 6 p.m. in the library meeting room, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

CURDSVILLE POTLUCK — The Curdsville Community Center will host a potluck dinner on Monday, Aug. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. After dinner, Dr. Daria M. Brezinski, an autism expert and coach, will present a program on how to support individuals with autism and developmental problems. The community center is located at 122 School Road on Route 633, just off Highway 15.

AUGUST 5

BEEKEEPERS MEETING — The Heart of Virginia Beekeepers will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 5 at the Prince Edward County Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. This starts at 7 p.m. with veteran beekeepers answering questions in a true forum. Anyone who has bees or is interested in bees is welcome. For more information, call Mary Jane Morgan at 434-315-1433 or visit the Heart of Virginia Beekeepers Forum on Facebook.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING — The Cumberland Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bright Hope Center.

AUGUST 7

GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB — The Farmville Graphic Novel Book Club will meet on Thursday, Aug. 7 to read and discuss Watchmen by Alan Moore. You can pick up a copy of this book at the front desk of the Farmville Library. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is for adults.

AUGUST 8

PLAY PERFORMANCE — Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Friday, Aug. 8. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUGUST 9

PLAY PERFORMANCE — Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Saturday, Aug. 9. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUGUST 10

HOMECOMING — Concord Baptist Church, located at 12053 Francisco Road in Buckingham County, will celebrate 175 years of worship with a special homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 10. At 10 a.m., there will be a cornerstone reveal. In the 11 a.m. service, Rev. Glynn Coleman will deliver the message, with lunch served afterwards. Concord members will share special music during the service.

HOMECOMING — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will celebrate homecoming during the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Robert Jones will deliver the homecoming message, followed by a fellowship meal. There will be no afternoon service.

HOMECOMING — New Witt Baptist Church will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 10 during the 10 a.m. service. Pastor Shandell Howell will deliver the message, with refreshments after the service.

HOMECOMING — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 10 in the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Irma Exantus, Pastor of New Store, will deliver the morning message, with dinner following. The afternoon service starts at 2:30 p.m. with guest preacher Pastor Timothy Jackson Sr. and the Mass Choir of Baptist Union Baptist Church.

PLAY PERFORMANCE — Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Sunday, Aug. 10. The show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUGUST 11 – 13

REVIVAL — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland will hold revival from Monday, Aug. 11 through Wednesday, Aug. 13. Rev. Shandell Berryman-Howell, Pastor of New Witt Baptist Church, will preach on Monday and Tuesday. Rev. William Johnson III, Pastor of Union Grove Baptist Church will preach on Wednesday. Praise services start at 7 p.m., with worship beginning at 7:30 p.m.

AUGUST 12 – 14

REVIVAL — New Store Baptist Church, located at 9637 Francisco Road in Farmville, will hold revival services from Tuesday, Aug. 12 through Thursday, Aug. 14 under the theme “One God, One Family, One Faith.” Nightly devotion services start at 7 p.m., with revival at 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Rev. Tanya Richardson from First Liberty Baptist Church will preach. On Wednesday, Rev. Kevin Bolden from Oak Grove Baptist will deliver the message and on Thursday, Rev. Joseph Patterson from Petersville Baptist Church will preach.

AUGUST 12

MONTHLY FELLOWSHIP — All ladies in the community are invited to attend a monthly fellowship at Peaks Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 12. This starts at 11 a.m. with bible study, games and prizes, including a take-home lunch. The church is located at 1948 Peaks Road in Prospect.

AUGUST 13 – 15

REVIVAL — New Witt Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, Aug. 13 through Friday, Aug. 15. Pastor Shandell Howell will be the worship leader each night, with services starting at 7 p.m. The guest minister Wednesday will be Pastor Robert Waker from Forest Baptist Church. On Thursday, Pastor Osa Dowdy from Mt. Ellis Baptist Church will deliver the message and on Friday, Pastor Samuel Trent from Morrison Grove Baptist Church will preach.

AUGUST 16

CANOE CLASS — The Friends of the Appomattox River will host a basic canoeing class on Saturday, Aug. 16. The class is limited to the first 12 people and will be held at Twin Lakes State Park, beginning at 10 a.m. The event will be led by a U.S. Canoe Association certified instructor and will cover the basics of canoeing. To sign up, email Damien Fehrer at dcfehrer@yahoo.com before Thursday, Aug. 14.

AUGUST 18

NAACP MEETING — The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will meet on Monday, Aug. 18 at the Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville. That will take place at 6 p.m. with the public invited to attend.

AUGUST 19

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold their next meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at the Farmville Train Station on West Third Street. The meeting starts at 7 p.m., with the focus of “the history of soft drinks in Farmville”. Old Farmville soft drink bottles will be on display, with door prizes and refreshments after the meeting.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at noon in the Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland.

SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICES – The Beulah African Methodist Episcopal Church, located at 115 South Main Street in Farmville, meets every Sunday. Church school starts at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS – Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Browns Chapel, located at 1711 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn.

FORK UNION BAPTIST CHURCH – Fork Union Baptist Church, located at 5952 Dixie Hill Road in Buckingham, has bible study every first and third Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Morning worship is held every second and fourth Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY CHURCH SERVICES – The congregations of Cumberland and Guinea Presbyterian Churches hold services every Sunday. The Guinea service is at 10 a.m. at the church, located at 1176 Guinea Road in Farmville. The Cumberland service is held at 1835 Cumberland Road in Farmville, beginning every Sunday at 11:15 a.m.

TRIUMPH BAPTIST CHURCH – Triumph Baptist Church, located at 2756 Darlington Heights Road in Prince Edward County, welcomes everyone to services each Sunday. Sunday school at 10:00 a.m. followed by Prayer/Praise and worship service at 11:00 a.m. Worship Service is live streamed on the church Facebook page. Rev. Morris Garner is the pastor.

EXERCISE CLASS – Payne Memorial Church, located at 1 Stoney Point Road in Cumberland, holds an exercise class every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. It’s free and all are welcome to attend.

HOMESCHOOL SUPPORT GROUP – Maysville Baptist Church, located at 13327 W. James Anderson Highway in Buckingham Courthouse, hosts a Homeschool Support Group the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The purpose of this group is to provide support and connection for homeschooling families in the area. There is no childcare provided. Anyone with questions can call 434-414-5292.

ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVER SUPPORT – An Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group will meet on the first Wednesday of each month at St. John’s Lutheran Church, located at 1301 Milnwood Avenue in Farmville. Meetings are held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call Marion Kyner at 434-547-7850.

NEW BETHEL BAPTIST CHURCH – New Bethel Baptist Church in Meherrin will hold worship services on the first and third Sundays of the month at 10:45 a.m. Sunday School will be held every Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

HERITAGE BAPTIST CHURCH – Heritage Baptist Church, located at 700 Milnwood Road in Farmville holds services each Sunday morning, with Sunday School at 10 a.m. and Worship Service at 11 a.m. A fellowship with donuts and coffee is held from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.

SOUP FOR THE SOUL – Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold “Soup for the Soul” the third Tuesday of every month, beginning at 10 a.m. Church volunteers prepare soup to be taken out to those who need a visit. The mission group meets at the church, located at 1835 Cumberland Road, three miles north of Farmville on Route 45. For more information, call Norma at 804-514-1135.

CONFIDENT WOMEN MINISTRY — The Confident Women Ministry Worship Service will be held every Sunday at 3 p.m. online, via a conference call. The phone number to call in is 1-657-390-7012.

THE AWAKENING — The Awakening Christian Circle, a Christian Rehab Support Group, meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Dillwyn Library, 16266 N. James Madison Highway in Dillwyn. For more information, call Butch Manywaters Davis at (434) 983-8967.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church located at 212 High Street welcomes everyone to worship each Sunday. Sunday school begins at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10 a.m.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH FARMVILLE — First Baptist Church located at the corner of Main and Fourth Streets in Farmville hosts Sunday worship at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The Rev. Dr. James P. Ashton leads the services. At this time, face masks and social distancing are required inside of the sanctuary.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church located at 615 Franklin St., Farmville will host praise and worship in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. every Sunday. You can also join the church via Facebook Live, WFLO Radio 870AM or www.wflo.net. Rev. Dr. James H. Taylor III is the pastor.

SPEARS MOUNTAIN BAPTIST CHURCH — Spears Mountain Baptist Church is located at 106 Meadow Creek Road in Buckingham. Sunday Worship Service is at 10 a.m. Pastor Robert C. Wilson.

DEMOCRATIC COMMITTEE MEETING — The Buckingham County Democratic Committee meets at 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Agricultural Building in Buckingham County. The meetings are held at 54 Administration Lane in Buckingham, off Route 60. The Ag Building is next to the Arts Council Building.

AMATEUR RADIO MEETING — The Charlotte County Amateur Radio Club meets at 3 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at 5104 Double Bridges Road in Meherrin. Any questions, contact Joe Reid at (808)-927-8910.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF DILLWYN — First Baptist Church of Dillwyn located at 16980 Oak St., Dillwyn hosts Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. on Sunday mornings.

PIEDMONT CHURCH OF CHRIST — Piedmont Church of Christ located at 1405 North Main St., Farmville holds Bible study at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings, and the church service starts 10:30 a.m. They have Bible study on Sunday nights at 5 p.m. and a Bible study at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. The church has a free clothing giveaway on Thursdays from 1- 3 p.m. weather permitting.

PISGAH BAPTIST CHURCH — Pisgah Baptist Church located at 202 Pisgah Road, Rice welcomes everyone each Sunday for Worship. Sunday School begins at 10 a.m. and worship starts at 11 a.m.

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP — Farmville United Methodist Church (FUMC) is offering a Grief Support Group for those who have suffered recent losses or losses long ago. This is an ecumenical group welcoming anyone who has experienced a loss. The group meets at 2 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at FUMC, 212 High St. Participation in the discussion while attending the sessions is optional. You can join the group at any time. Call Rebecca Maxwell (434) 414-4562 or Tracey Oddo (434) 392-4686 for more information.

CHURCH SERVICES — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland offers three options to worship on Sundays: inside service at 10 a.m., masks are optional; 10 a.m. radio parking lot service on 89.7 FM. and YouTube service later Sunday afternoon.

FARMVILLE BAPTIST CHURCH — Farmville Baptist Church at 132 N. Main St. holds Bible study at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday, followed at 11 a.m. by worship. Worship services are held in person and broadcast via Zoom. Specific details and more information can be found on the church website at www.farmvillebaptist.org.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church at 200 West Third St. holds in-service worship at 11 a.m. every Sunday with Rev. Dr. Pete Smith. The church also livestreams their church Facebook page and posts services on YouTube (search for the church name). You can visit the website for more information, including sermon audio and special announcements, at www.farmvillepresbyterian.org or call the church office at 434-392-4243.

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Delma’s Pantry the second, third and fourth Fridays of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

MEMOIR WRITING GROUP – The group, which meets on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, encourages new people to join. The meetings take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the Farmville Library’s main meeting room. Call Joan at (434)-607-1576 for more information.

WORSHIP AND THE WORD – Appomattox Assembly of God meets every Sunday for a Worship and the Word service, beginning at 11 a.m. The church, led by new pastor Mark Bartow, is located at 1225 Confederate Boulevard in Appomattox.