Letter to the Editor for August 1

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

There is no Planet B

Dear Editor,

We continue to read about devastation from wildfires and strong storms, such as we’ve seen in Farmville and Prince Edward. Climate scientists say we will see more as a result of climate change. To reduce air pollution that causes climate change we must reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. Senator Lindsey Graham said, “CO2 emissions generated by man is creating our greenhouse gas effect that traps heat, and the planet is warming.”

Our government needs to do much more to promote clean energy, such as wind, solar, and geothermal, and reduce our dependence on fossil fuels. This includes restoring tax credits for clean energy — not reducing them.

I encourage readers to email their U.S. Senators and Representatives. Joining Citizens’ Climate Lobby and similar groups is another great way to fight climate change. Make earth great again. There is no planet B. When our grandchildren ask what we did about climate change, let’s have an answer.

Gary Jump

Richmond