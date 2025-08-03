Dr. Chip Jones: This semester marks a new chapter for the Eagles

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

July has been a whirlwind — but in the very best way.

Since stepping into this role, I’ve had the opportunity to hit the ground running with community meet and greets and take our Reading Eagle on the road. These events have helped build relationships and celebrate the good things already happening in Prince Edward County. I’ve met students, families, educators, business owners, and neighbors — and the one thing that keeps shining through is this: the community cares deeply about its schools.

That care and commitment have made this transition not only exciting, but deeply rewarding.

Earlier this month, we held our administrative retreat at Hampden-Sydney College in the Bortz Library. The theme of the day was clear: reflect, grow, and focus on purpose. We took a deep dive into achievement data and heard from an inspiring speaker, Lance Cibik, who reminded us how adversity can shape purpose and perspective. From those conversations, we developed three core beliefs that will guide our journey ahead:

Legacy fuels us.

Pride drives us.

Excellence defines us.

These words are more than a slogan — they are a call to action. And that action starts with people.

I want to take a moment to highlight the amazing team behind Prince Edward County Public Schools. It’s not just about what happens in the classroom and school buildings — though that’s certainly important. Our success depends on every person who serves our students every single day:

Our bus drivers, mechanics, and transportation staff, who ensure students arrive safely and on time.

Our School Nutrition Team, who prepare and serve thousands of meals with care and love.

Our custodians and maintenance crews, who keep our schools clean, safe, and welcoming.

Our administrative assistants, who are the friendly faces and organized minds behind the scenes.

Our instructional assistants, teachers, counselors, and principals, who lead with heart and purpose.

And our central office team and technology team, who work tirelessly to support every building, every program, every child.

Each one is essential. Each one matters. And together, they form the backbone of our school system.

Looking ahead to the 2025 school year, our focus is clear:

Recruit and retain excellent staff.

Build a culture of belonging and high expectations.

Make our schools a place where people want to work and students want to learn.

We’re also rolling out a thoughtful cell phone and smart device policy that promotes focused, bell-to-bell instruction. In addition, we’re reinforcing what it means to be an Eagle — on and off the field. Our student-athletes are students first, and we are committed to excellence, integrity, and sportsmanship in all that we do.

Construction at the elementary school is moving forward, and it’s incredible to watch a modern learning space come to life. This is about more than new walls or fresh paint — it’s about pride, opportunity, and belief in what’s possible. I’m also excited about the expansion of our Career and Technical Education programs, which will open new doors for our students as they plan their futures.

None of this would be possible without the ongoing support of our School Board, Board of Supervisors, and this remarkable community. I am grateful and proud to serve alongside such a dedicated team.

The energy in Eagle Country is real — and we’re just getting started.

Let’s make it a great year.

Go Eagles!

Dr. Chip Jones is the superintendent for Prince Edward County Public Schools. He can be reached at cjones@pecps.k12.va.us.