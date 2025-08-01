Devotional: Trials test our mission. A story from Nehemiah

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Nearly 2500 years ago, the rebuilding of the Jerusalem wall was halfway finished. The Jews had come out of the gate strong, overcome adversity, and were filled with confidence, with a mind to work. But what happened? In Nehemiah 4:10, we are told, “The strength of the laborers is failing…” The workers had faced emotional, spiritual, and now physical threats and abuse, and it was taking a toll on their hearts. Few things are harder to overcome than discouragement and fear. The strength of a person is more than just physical—and even the strongest will can begin to falter.

Under the hand and blessing of God, and the strong leadership of the former Persian cupbearer, Nehemiah, the building of the protective wall and restoring dignity to a neglected city was being accomplished. However, this progress was under servere opposition from those who hated the Jews. So many lessons can be learned from this incredible study.

After any noble and worthwhile project is underway, there comes a point when it can begin to feel overwhelming. The initial excitement fades, replaced by the daunting reality of the work still ahead. When strength fails, it is hope that keeps us going. The eager expectation of a better tomorrow makes endurance possible.

Trials test our mission, our calling, our marriages, and our resolve to complete what we’ve committed to. One of the greatest blessings of trials is that they turn our hearts back to God. In verse 9, after threats of violence against the Jews, we read, “Nevertheless, we made our prayers to God…” May the strength of the Lord fill you to overflowing as you walk this amazing journey of life, and may our eyes be lifted to the hills, from where our help comes.

Marv Fisher is the pastor at Calvary Chapel Farmville and can be heard weekdays at 1:30 PM on 105.3 Equip FM radio. He can be reached at pastor@ccfarmville.org.