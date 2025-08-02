Cumberland Varsity Returns: Football program restarted for 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

It was roughly around this time last year when Cumberland High officials pressed pause on the varsity football program. Struggling to fill a roster, the Dukes were often forced to start ninth and 10th graders who were overmatched in places like the offensive and defensive line, suiting up against seniors that weighed 100 pounds more and stood three to four inches taller.

The main focus, school officials said at the time, was about protecting the players. The concern was that if they went ahead with a team of so many underclassmen, it would be inviting serious injury. Instead of trying to promote players before they’re ready, the staff decided to keep the jv team going and work on developing for the future.

Playing against teams their own size, the junior varsity Dukes went 6-1 last season, only giving up 38 points total and scoring 178. That translates into an average of 5.4 points allowed and 25 points scored per game. And now that the younger Dukes have had time to grow and develop in the program, school district coaches and officials are ready to restart the varsity team. That doesn’t mean all of the issues have been solved, however, when it comes to finding a large number of players ready to try out and suit up.

“As of right now, we are moving forward with a varsity team and JV,” said Cumberland High Head Football Coach Josh Fleenor. “I think we are seeing many of the struggles as everyone else in today’s generation of people. Just being a smaller school, the impact hits a little harder or at least the impact runs deeper. But myself, the coaching staff and administration are committed and dedicated to providing our young men an opportunity to play football.”

New competition for Cumberland Varsity

Things will also look a bit different at the school as former junior varsity players suit up this fall.

“We are finishing up upgrades to the locker room with more modern facilities,” Fleenor said, “giving athletes a place to be proud of.”

He thanked both Athletic Director Tyrone Mosby and the high school administration team for their help over the offseason, assistance that brought some weight room upgrades, equipment upgrades and a number of other items. .

“(We have) lots of things that hopefully will give our athletes a place to be proud of and want to be a part of,” Fleenor said. “The more attractive we can be to draw in more athletes, (that) gives us the best chance to be successful, not just competitive.”