Work continues on Prince Edward County Elementary Published 5:03 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

The sheer walls are up, the roofing work is ongoing and Dominion transformers are expected to arrive later this month. In other words, work is progressing on Prince Edward County Elementary’s renovation, as school board members heard during their Wednesday, July 9 meeting.

Meeting as the storm took place outside, board members asked what impact weather like this has on the construction timeline. They were told there were several rain days built into the schedule, based off historical weather data for this area. Weather days can vary anywhere from 5 to 6 to 8 if needed. But if the delays stretch beyond 8, then the crew will start looking at options. So far, it hasn’t been anywhere near that.

If you’ve driven by the school, you might notice the new main entry is starting to take shape.

At this point, demolition of the two oldest buildings at the elementary school is finished. When the renovation is done, in their place will be new construction connecting the remaining buildings, making it much easier to travel between classrooms. The renovation also involves more seating options, bigger classrooms in some cases and more options for hands-on learning, all of which were asked for by parents and staff during the community meetings in 2023.

By this point, steel installation is almost finished, with structural framing taking place. The underground electric work inside Building E wrapped up in April. The team from English Construction also finished underground plumbing and excavated the east side of the new addition. They’ve moved and reconnected fiber optic lines, finished the stem windows in Building E and filled in windows in Building G. Stormwater piping is going in, while demolition is taking place in the cafeteria. As demolition finishes, the ductwork, electrical, and plumbing rough-ins have started.

What’s next for Prince Edward County?

Over the next few weeks, right before students return, the goal is to finish framing and start hanging sheathing in Building E. Brick ties and facade understructure will also start getting put in there, along with interior framing.

By the time kids and teachers return to class in August, everyone should be able to see the shell of the new addition, Building E, taking shape. It’ll start to be closed in, with roof panels going on in August

As a refresher, the cost for the renovation came in at $38,097,500. That’s going to be paid for using three pots of money. First, Prince Edward County received a $8.655 million grant from the Virginia Capital Projects Fund. Second, the county applied for and got a loan through the Virginia Literary Loan Fund. That was $25 million, to be paid back over a 20-year period at a rate of 3% interest. The remaining portion will be paid through bonds issued by the Virginia Public School Authority (VPSA). That’ll be paid back over a 25-year period, at a 4% interest rate.

So when all is said and done, including interest, Prince Edward County will pay $61.358 million to cover the cost of the project.