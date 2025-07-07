What triggered Saturday’s fatal accident on Route 460? Published 1:26 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

One person was killed Saturday night in an accident that blocked parts of Route 460 in Prince Edward County.

According to Matt Demlein with the Virginia State Police, troopers were called out at 9:35 p.m. on Saturday, July 5 to the area of Route 460 near the intersection with Old Ridge Road. Based on what they know at this time, a 2011 Kia Sorento was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Route 460, with vehicles swerving to miss it. After a brief couple minutes of this, the Kia struck a 2022 Mercedes Sprinter. The Sprinter is a type of van. After being hit by the Kia, the Mercedes then rolled over.

Multiple agencies, including State Police, responded to the scene of the accident. That portion of Route 460 eastbound stretching from the Sheetz exit in Farmville up to Old Ridge Road was closed for hours while emergency workers tried to help those involved.

The driver of the Sorento, identified by State Police as 54-year-old Vinson J.E. Jackson of Holly Springs, NC, died at the scene. As of Monday, there was no information about the final condition of the driver of the Mercedes, Demlein said.

The road closure stretched into the early morning hours on Sunday, July 6, as cleanup continued. As of Monday afternoon, State Police said the investigation is ongoing into what triggered the accident.