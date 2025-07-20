State Police investigate Sunday crash in Buckingham County Published 6:19 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Multiple people were injured and one was airlifted after a traffic accident Sunday in Buckingham County. According to Virginia State Police, troopers were called out to the intersection of Howardsville Road and Logan Road around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Matthew Demlein, Public Relations Director for the Virginia State Police, said that when troopers arrived, they found two vehicles had crashed, with one overturned in the roadway. The other one had crashed into the tree line nearby. It’s still unclear what caused the accident. Multiple fire departments were also called out to the scene and worked to extract one of the drivers, who was stuck in their vehicle. After a short period of work, they were able to extract the second driver.

“Both drivers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” Demlein said.

The driver with the worst injuries was transported to the Glenmore landing zoning in Buckingham County, where the Medic 2 helicopter was waiting. That person was then flown to the hospital.

As for the cause of the crash, Demlein said that is still under investigation.