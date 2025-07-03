Route 45 reopened in Cumberland, with crash under investigation Published 3:04 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Both sides of Route 45 in Cumberland reopened around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, as cleanup continues from an early morning accident. Virginia state troopers were called out to the 3600 block of Route 45 at roughly 5:47 a.m., as a tractor trailer collided with another vehicle. The incident took place just north of Agee Lane, blocking all north and southbound lanes on Route 45 for several hours. Detours were set up, while multiple local fire departments were called out to deal with both a fuel leak from the tractor trailer and the trailer’s cargo, which was waste material. The Herald asked both State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation if they could further identify what type of waste, but both had no more information about it at this time.

State Police say the driver of the tractor trailer walked away with minor bruises. The other vehicle’s driver, however, was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. As to what caused the crash, State Police officials said the investigation is ongoing.