Multiple agencies respond to train wreck in Green Bay Published 2:47 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

Multiple agencies responded to an train wreck Thursday afternoon in Prince Edward County, but found a surprise. Everyone had walked away with nothing more than a couple bruises at most.

Virginia State Police were called out to Green Bay around 12:43 p.m., after a report came in of a Norfolk Southern train colliding with a FedEx truck.

According to Kasandra Ortiz, a communications manager with Norfolk Southern, one of their trains was traveling near Cloverdale Drive when it collided with a truck on the tracks. Ortiz didn’t have much more information, just adding that there were no injuries to the train crew. State Police added a similar case with the FedEx driver. Even though the truck itself suffered severe damage, the driver walked away with just a couple bruises.

There also was no impact beyond the damage done to the truck.

“This was actually on private property and did not impact traffic,” said Len Stevens. He works with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Lynchburg District, of which Prince Edward is part.

At this point, the train wreck has mainly been cleaned up, as the truck has been hauled off the tracks. As to what caused the accident, be it a mechanical malfunction or something else, none of the agencies involved had any information, only to say the investigation was ongoing. Both the Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue and the Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash site.