Published 2:38 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Michael “Mike” David Allen, age 57, of Crewe, went to be with the lord on July 15. He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnathan “Jack” and Patricia “Marlene” Allen and his ex wife, Barbara Link Allen.

He is survived by his three sisters, Connie Hensley (David), Wanda Elinsky (Chuck) and Tena Felts (Pete); his nieces, Chris McAllister and Candice Graham; his nephews, Nick and Alex Reynolds and Dusty Felts, and a dear friend, Karla Norton Lewis.

Mike retired from Norfolk Southern where he spent his career working as a conductor and engineer for the railroad. In his spare time he enjoyed tinkering with machinery and cars, tending to his garden, thrift shopping, and spending time with family and his beloved dogs. He was a fierce friend with a heart of gold, loved to tell jokes, and had the most unforgettable laugh.

The memorial service will be held at Puckett Funeral home in Farmville on Wednesday, July 23. Visitation at noon and funeral at 1 p.m. Graveside to follow at Trinity Memorial.