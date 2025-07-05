Letters to the Editor for Week of July 4 Published 12:41 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Apex wants a quick and cheap project

Apex Clean Energy hosted a town hall last Wednesday. Many residents pointed out inconsistencies and mistruths surrounding Apex’ claims about its Riverstone Solar project, and we need to hold the County accountable for correcting Apex’ errors, or as Chairman Pat Bowe said in 2022, “We’ll shut ’em down!”

Jimmy Merrick stated “once they are installed, they are silent. They just sit there and make electricity.” This is simply not true. Apex intends to use 15-17 ft high sun tracking arrays that all rely on motors to align them with the sun throughout the day, and reset them to east for morning. Based on the size of the project, this is thousands of mechanical devices activating throughout the day. The inverters have also been promised “not to exceed 40 decibels at the property line.” The World Health Organization recommends not exceeding 30 decibels for sleep, and states that long term health risks arise at 40 decibels. Not really “silent.”

They also stated they want to be a good neighbor, but still refuse to use the new DEQ standards for construction, stormwater, and sediment control. Mr. Merrick stated that there was less than 1% impervious surface in the whole project. In actuality there is over 1.4 square miles of detached impervious surface in the panels themselves. Rain water runs off the panels and concentrates and accelerates at the “eave line,” effectively creating an accelerated runoff and erosion problem.

They also hinged much of their argument on solar being better than forestry. They talked about forestry being a monoculture and how logging clears the land anyway. Actually, replanting a timber tract preserves the natural topography and hydrology, reducing erosion and maintaining water quality, especially crucial with this project right next to the James River. In contrast, bulldozing for solar arrays disrupts ecosystems, increases sediment runoff, and permanently alters the landscape and flow patterns They also bragged about the project area hosting “new species” like a pasture. What we are really doing is trading one monoculture for another. Instead of woodland birds, mammals, and reptiles, we can look forward to voles, groundhogs, and field mice. Instead of trees that scrub carbon and stabilize the soil with deep roots, we will get hydro-seeded grass. Not a very diverse biome.

The information was pandering and misleading. Nowhere in their slideshow did they show the sun-tracker arrays. Instead, we were lulled into believing the field would be low-profile fixed panels shown in their slideshow. This is mistruth by omission, Mr. Merrick.

And….last but not least: What about the 33 meetings they had behind closed doors with no public input?

Apex obviously wants this project to come in cheaply, and quickly, but we need to have our Board of Supervisors and Planning Commission monitor their words and actions, and be ready to “Shut ’em Down!”

Kenda Hanuman

Friends of Buckingham Council Member

Somewhere Over the Border Wall Rainbow

Until the percentages of support for Trump change, there won’t be a glimmer of hope for this country. On every issue, the 40-50% results in the polls never seem to change on almost all the issues.

It astounds me that so many people want to embrace the group of inexperienced thugs, TV personalities, and convicted felons who run our country. Lies, misinformation, and ignorance can have a destructive effect on misguided individuals. Unfortunately, 40% of the registered voters didn’t even bother to vote in the last presidential election. It isn’t as if voters have to pay money or take tests or fill out paperwork to vote. All you have to do is go to the polls or to the court house, fill in a small space with a pen, and walk out. Congratulations, you voted! And huge benefits come with voting if you vote for an honest candidate who believes in democracy. That rules out a good bit of the candidates today.

And if you believe career politicians who have proven themselves to their constituents for years suddenly become pedophiles or vampires or whatever our presidents calls them—mirrored by the true fake media, Fox News, Truth Social, and X, etc.—then your head probably needs to be examined.

I have received texts from people who can’t articulate or convey what they want to say to me in reference to my opposition to Trump. It is sad and sick. With the internet at our beck and call, education shouldn’t be an issue. Educate yourself! Broadening your mind is addictive. The MAGA Republicans are counting on the uneducated and gullible to believe the propaganda in order to divide our nation. And it has worked. They are counting on scaring people away from voting.

They would bring back Jim Crow laws, poll taxes, literacy tests, and now, having to prove your citizenship. Women who changed their name when they married will be punished and won’t be able to vote. Just like Voldemort in Harry Potter, you will have to turn in your wand. But oh my, the church-goer Trump supporters will have to avert their eyes at the mention of that fictional tale. And yet they embrace Trump. As Forest Gump said, “That’s all I have to say about that.” At least for now.

Jon Garner

Farmville

A day to celebrate no kings

On June 14, over 200, intelligent, informed, caring and dedicated people walked peacefully together in Farmville as a part of the Nationwide, No Kings March for our Democratic-Republic. This Day of Defiance was created and orchestrated to remind each of us of the urgent need to fight for our Constitutional Rights. All 50 states participated.

Opposing Authoritarianism and Corruption

Protesting Policies and Actions That Defy the Courts

Rejecting “Billionaire-First” Policies

Confronting the Audacity of a Military Parade that Politicizes our Armed Forces at Taxpayer Expense – $45 million for the parade, $16 million for repairs, $3.1 million for Troop expenses = $64.1 million.

Our Nation’s Historic No Kings Day Celebration is coming up soon. We call it Independence Day or July 4 and we’ll be celebrating 250 years of freedom from tyrannical rule. That’s 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. These brave and noble leaders declared our sovereignty – our independence from the rule of King George and the English Empire. The American Revolutionary War lasted seven years, with a major victory in Yorktown, Virginia in 1781 and concluding with the Treaty of Paris in 1783. Americans fought hard for this independence. An Army officer suggested that George Washington should be king. Having led the Continental Army in our quest for freedom from King George, General Washington quickly rejected the idea of the USA becoming his kingdom. Washington served two terms as President, 1789 – 1797.

Meanwhile, according to historians, England’s king became known as the king who lost America, and his mind.

It is outrageous that we now have a president who sees himself as a king of America! He proceeds recklessly without the approval of our elected representatives. He cares nothing about the lives of those who come here seeking safety, opportunities for their children, and for freedom.

This president is having people deported without due process, even when they are documented, legal residents. The words inscribed on the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor. Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” are lost in the grab for power and great wealth. Jesus taught the importance of using wealth to help the poor, warning against greed. Prophet Muhammad frequently warned that greed is a destructive device that can lead to sins and social ills. The Buddha identified greed as one of the three poisons that cause suffering.

This administration should be going after criminals – those who harm, steal, rape, and murder – not those who are yearning to breathe free. Our president should be held to the highest standards, not the impulsive, cruel and felonious acts of an unbridled dictator. His inherited wealth has allowed him to brazenly lie and mislead those who follow him blindly simply because they identify as republican! His television show was scripted for him. Too many people follow him and his political allies without honest scrutiny.

I prefer kindness, caring and peace. I hope you do, too.

Elizabeth Brickhouse

Buckingham

Want to get your own letter in The Herald? Send it to editor@farmvilleherald.com or click here.