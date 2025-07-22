Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Aug. 30, 1961 – July 21, 2025

Jimmy Eugene Dedmond, born in Farmville and raised in Buckingham County, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 21, in the early morning hours with his son by his side. He was 63 years old.

A skilled carpenter for most of his life, Jimmy worked with several large construction companies before continuing his craft locally alongside close friends until his retirement. He was a hard worker, always known for his craftsmanship, dedication, and willingness to help others.

Jimmy had a deep love for the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, especially fond of crappie fishing. In 1995, he earned Virginia’s state record for a non-typical whitetail deer and went on to become a well-known taxidermist, preserving many of his own and others’ trophies. He enjoyed watching westerns, listening to 92.9 Kickin’ Country, and often quoted his favorite film, O Brother, Where Art Thou?

He is survived by his daughter, Laura Beth Dedmond; his son, Jimmy Lee Dedmond (Hayley Grey); his grandchildren, Bristol Leigh Dedmond and Tristan Matthew Dedmond; his brother, John Dedmond; and his sister, Sharon Steinke.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Curtis Lee Dedmond; his parents, Wanda Dedmond (White) and Curtis Clifford Dedmond; and his brother, Roger Dale Dedmond, who passed at a young age but remained close in memory.

In his final days, Jimmy was surrounded by love and support. Along with his son, his son’s fiancée, Hayley Grey, was by his side and played a vital role in providing care and comfort leading up to his passing. Jimmy cherished all his family—nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends—and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

Funeral services will be held at Concord Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 23.

Visitation is from 10 – 11 a.m. and graveside services will be from 11 – 12 p.m. at 12053 Francisco Road, Farmville, VA 23901.

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Centra Hospice for their compassionate and timely care.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to:

705 Stepney St, Farmville, VA 23901