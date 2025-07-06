Investigation continues into fatal collision in Buckingham Published 8:36 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

One person is dead and Virginia State Police say they’re still investigating what led to the accident late Friday night on Route 20 in Buckingham County. State troopers were called out at about 10:13 p.m. on Friday, July 4 to the stretch of Route 20 near the intersection with Glenmore Road, after reports came in of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

According to the Buckingham County Department of Emergency Services, multiple agencies responded to the call Friday night. Detours were set up, as the accident blocked traffic on all southbound lanes on Route 20 for several hours.

According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Coordinator Matt Demlein, a vehicle was heading northbound on Route 20 in Buckingham when the driver noticed a pedestrian in the road. The driver was unable to swerve in time and avoid the pedestrian, who was hit and killed. Demlein said that pedestrian, 42-year-old Buckingham County resident Angela Cook, died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.