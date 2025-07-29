Herald News Briefs: Farmville makes Top 10 lists, Penick advances

Farmville makes multiple Top 10 lists

The town of Farmville has earned a spot in two Top 10 lists from multiple sites. Up first, the town was included in the list for “Charming Small Towns in Virginia” from the Only in Virginia site. Farmville came in as number nine on this list, praised for “the community and camaraderie you receive when you visit.” The list points out Farmville is home to High Bridge Trail State Park and Longwood University. “Farmville is filled with history, quaint charm, friendly people and a high quality of life.”

The town also made the list for Family Destination Guide’s “Postcard-Worthy Towns in Virginia”, coming in at number seven. “The scene looks like it was designed for a romantic movie moment,” the guide says of the downtown area. It highlighted the recreational trails, also spotlighting Longwood University and “boutiques, restaurants and art galleries” in the downtown area. “Farmville’s historic downtown looks like the perfect setting for a (movie) scene where the protagonist realizes what really matters,” the guide says.

Penick earns Top Five spot

The Hornets Division returned to South Boston Speedway on Saturday, July 26, with two local racers claiming spots in the Top 10. Jordaine Penick took fifth place and her cousin, Max Sangillo, took seventh. This was the first race for Penick after the Meherrin resident, and last year’s division champion, won earlier this month.

Landon Milam of Keeling edged division points leader Jason DeCarlo of Chase City by 1.398-second to take the win in Saturday night’s 20-lap race. The win was the fourth of the season for Milam who has won four of his last six starts.

The Hornets Division will be back at South Boston Aug. 9, with twin 15-lap races. The tentative race-day schedule has registration and pit gates opening at 2 p.m. and practice starting at 3:25 p.m. Frontstretch grandstand gates open at 3:30 p.m. and backstretch and Turn 4 trackside parking gates open at 5:30 p.m. Qualifying starts at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Downtown Farmville gets grant from governor

The Farmville Downtown Partnership also got some good news last week, part of $5.4 million in grants announced by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Friday’s grants included more than $4.5 million in Industrial Revitalization Funds for eight projects across the Commonwealth, $325,000 in Community Business Launch grants for five projects and then $570,000 in Virginia Main Street grants, given to 17 communities.

Farmville was included in the 17 communities given Main Street grants. The Farmville Downtown Partnership received $25,000 for a facade grant. In a statement, Youngkin said the goal was to support local projects to revitalize historic commercial districts, transform vacant structures and expand small businesses with these grants.

No one injured in logging accident

No one was hurt and the road was reopened two hours after an accident Friday morning in Prince Edward County. Virginia State Police and local fire departments were called out to the scene around 9:20 a.m., sent out to the area near the intersection of Chinquapin Road and First Rock Road.

According to Virginia State Police, everyone arrived on scene to see a logging truck overturned, with the driver having climbed out. A checkup of the driver showed no signs of injury. Fire departments cleaned up the damage, moved the logs to the side and got the road reopened by roughly 11:30 a.m.