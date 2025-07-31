Herald News Briefs: Damage contained in Farmville fire

Damage contained in Farmville fire

Thanks to an alarm system, a fire near Third Street in Farmville was nowhere near as bad as it could have been. Firefighters from the Farmville Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies were called out Tuesday, July 29 to the corner of Milnwood Road and Third Street, due to a fire in the dentist’s office. No one was injured in the blaze and the damage wasn’t as bad as it could have been, according to Farmville Fire Chief Daniel Clark.

“The origin of the fire appeared to be in the area of the bathroom ceiling,” Clark said. “There was damage to the bathroom and adjacent rooms. We were notified by their alarm system. Without this alarm system, the fire could have spread significantly before the fire department was notified.”

Who will be assessing property?

Whenever a Prince Edward resident or business finishes either new construction or additions, the property gets a visit from an assessor. But a concern for some residents and business owners has been how do you know the person claiming to be an assessor is legitimate? And to help with that, Prince Edward officials have provided some more detail as to who is doing this year’s work.

The company Vision Government Solutions is in charge of the assessments this year, determining the value of new construction for tax purposes. And for 2025, one member of that company is handling the new assessments. His name is Brannan Pearson and he drives a red 2023 Jaguar E-Pace car. If someone shows up who offers a different name, then county officials suggest to call the sheriff’s office. If you have any other questions or concerns, you can call the office of the Commissioner of Revenue at 434-392-3231.

Work begins on Worsham Center

As we mentioned last week, construction is getting ready to start on the Worsham Convenience Center. Now that the work is starting, a temporary drop-off site has been set up for anyone wanting to get rid of their garbage in the meantime.

Supervisors approved the renovation plans in July, as it was pointed out the unpaved site, which also has potholes and poor lighting, can be a negative reflection on the community. As part of this year’s capital improvement discussions, the county’s planning commission recommended moving forward with work on the Worsham site. That includes things like repaving, new fencing, signage, concrete pads for compactors and better site lighting, along with a few other items. That work is expected to be finished in January 2026.

Meanwhile, the temporary drop-off site is open at 18 County Shop Road. That temporary site will only accept bagged household trash, paper and plastic recyclables. Everything else, including brush, debris, furniture, metal and tires, has to be taken to the County Landfill or another one of the county’s convenience sites.

Beyond Farmville, sheriffs offer endorsement

A number of sheriffs in our area have weighed in on the upcoming state election. Appomattox Sheriff Robert Richardson, Buckingham Sheriff Billy Kidd, Cumberland Sheriff Darrell Hodges and Prince Edward Sheriff Tony Epps also gave their endorsement to current Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares as he runs for re-election.

The four were part of a total 78 sheriffs in the Commonwealth that offered their support to Miyares over the last week. Miyares answered back, thanking all of the men for their support.

“Virginia sheriffs know what is at stake this November. Our sheriffs know I will never stop fighting for safer communities, for victims, for the rule of law, and for the brave men and women who wear the badge and selflessly protect us every single day,” Miyares said. “As Virginia’s attorney general, I have made it a priority to have the back of our law enforcement community, and I am humbled and deeply honored that they have mine.”