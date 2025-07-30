Herald Death Notices for Wednesday, July 30

Published 1:01 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

See below for today’s death notices.

Pastor Thomas Henry Riley, 78 of Prospect, passed away July 5. Memorial service was held on Saturday, July 26, 2 p.m., at Marble Hill Church of God, Meherrin. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Charles Edward Harper, 89 of Clinton, Maryland, formerly of Buckingham, passed away July 4. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 1 p.m, at Union Hill Baptist Church, Buckingham. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

