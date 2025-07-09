Herald Death Notices for Tuesday, July 8

Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

See below for today’s death notices.

Rev. Vincent Eanes Sr., 74 of Farmville, passed away June 28. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 12, noon, at New Life Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the Eanes Family Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

Clement Eldridge, 85 of North Chesterfield, formerly of Dillwyn, passed away June 26. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 11, 10 a.m., at Crystal Cathedral, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the First Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

Estena Ford Eldridge, 87 of North Chesterfield, passed away July 5. Funeral service will be held on Friday, July 11, 10 a.m., at Crystal Cathedral, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the First Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.