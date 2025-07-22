Herald Death Notices for Tuesday, July 22

Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

See below for today’s death notices.

Florence Viola Thompson Nash, 89 of Rice, passed away July 17. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 23, noon, at High Rock Baptist Church, Rice. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.