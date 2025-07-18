Herald Death Notices for July 18

Published 3:23 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

See below for today’s death notices.

William Lee Chambers, 64 of Dillwyn, passed away July 7. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, July 15, noon, at Slate River Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

District Elder Betty Lyle Jones, 84 of Farmville, passed away July 3. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 19, 11 a.m., at New Life Church, Farmville. Interment will be in the Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations Cemetery, Farmville. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

