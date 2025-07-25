Heat index set to hit triple digits today, this weekend across region

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The temperature keeps rising in Farmville and across the area. By 12 p.m. Friday, we were already at 91 degrees and climbing. Now the National Weather Service (NWS) is warning things could get worse this weekend, as the heat index rises.

A heat advisory is in effect for today, Saturday, Sunday and next Monday for both Central and Southside Virginia, with the heat index expected to climb into the triple digits.

“A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of the area today,” said a statement from the National Weather Service office out of Wakefield. Farmville, all of Prince Edward County and Cumberland County are included in their monitoring area, along with Lunenburg. “Heat index values (are) expected to range from 105-109 (degrees).”

Buckingham, which is monitored by the Weather Service Office out of Blacksburg, is also under an advisory. And it’s not just the weather service offering a warning in this case.

“Hot and humid conditions are returning through Monday, with heat indexes reaching 100–105° tomorrow and potentially up to 107° this weekend,” said a statement from the Piedmont Health District. District officials reminded people that it’s not safe to stay outside for long in these conditions, as “prolonged exposure can lead to heat exhaustion or even heat stroke.”

What is the heat index?

We’re not just talking about the temperature, which is supposed to be around 95 to 97 degrees. The heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when you combine it with the humidity.

Email newsletter signup

Basically, it’s not a great time for anyone to be outside or in the heat for extended periods over the next three days. That’s especially true for the elderly and anyone suffering from chronic illness. Now in these situations, the health district asks people to never leave children, the elderly or pets in parked cars, even for a minute. Also, be sure to wear light, breathable clothing and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning if you have to be outside.

Areas offered as cooling centers

In other words, it can be dangerous for people to be outside for too long. To help residents, libraries across the region can be used as cooling centers. Also in Cumberland, the county has set up a cooling center of its own.

Those cooling centers will be at:

Buckingham County

Central Virginia Regional Library

16266 N. James Madison Highway, Dillwyn

Cooling Center will be open today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

Cumberland County

Cumberland Library

1539 Anderson Highway

Cooling Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

The Luther P. Jackson Community Center .

1874 Anderson Highway

The County, in conjunction with Social Services, will have cooling shelters set up in the classroom adjacent to the old auditorium in the front building. That will be available from noon to 5 p.m.

Town of Farmville

Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library

1303 W. 3rd Street

The Cooling Center will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lunenburg County