Hampden-Sydney, ODAC land major streaming deal Published 12:14 pm Saturday, July 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Hampden-Sydney Tigers took a step up for this coming season. So did the rest of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC), as the group announced a streaming deal on Tuesday. Now alumni and fans will be able to watch games on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire, through an agreement with FloSports.

The ODAC signed an exclusive five-year media rights deal with FloSports that begins this fall, moving the Tigers and the other 13 teams in the conference to that platform. Here’s how it works. Through the agreement, FloSports will provide a global platform to live stream over 1,500 regular-season and postseason events annually. The partnership further reinforces FloSports commitment to Division III athletics – adding an eighth conference to the portfolio – bringing the total to 18 conferences across all NCAA levels in the Fall.

The ODAC, headquartered in Forest, stands as the second-largest multi-sport NCAA Division III conference in the country. It has gained national attention hosting NCAA Division III championships in baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football, women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and women’s volleyball.

Hampden-Sydney takes the next step

The ODAC’s full-time member of 14 schools includes Averett University, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, Guilford College, Hampden-Sydney College, Hollins University, University of Lynchburg, Randolph College, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College, Shenandoah University, Sweet Briar College, Virginia Wesleyan University, and Washington and Lee University. The ODAC also features five associate members in five sports.

“This agreement reflects a thoughtful next step for the ODAC in how we tell the stories of our outstanding student-athletes,” said ODAC Commissioner Brad Bankston. “As technology and fan engagement habits evolve, we have a responsibility to adapt while staying true to our mission. FloSports provides a reliable and forward-looking platform that helps us deliver a consistent, quality experience for our teams and fans. Most importantly, this partnership enables us to highlight the achievements of our athletic programs across our wide sports offering – at a level they deserve and with the reach they have earned.”

FloCollege will deliver live and on-demand coverage for the ODAC full sports calendar across 21 sports. Beyond live competition, FloSports will also invest in original content and storytelling initiatives online and across social media aimed at elevating the profile of ODAC student-athletes and institutions. The ODAC joins several of its regular non-conference opponents in partnering with FloSports, the industry leader and a primary media rights partner for Division III conferences.

Email newsletter signup

“The ODAC has an impressive roster of schools across Virginia and North Carolina – a hotbed region for collegiate sports,” said Michael Levy. He serves as Senior Vice President of Global Rights and Acquisition for FloSports. “We’re looking forward to showcasing its schools and athletes on a national platform as we increase the reach of DIII athletics.”

Part of the deal

FloSports has committed to investing more than $50 million to support the FloCollege platform and contribute to rights fees, production, content, product technology, and marketing. The direct investment in conference rights helps member institutions apply funding towards their own broadcast and production capabilities to further enhance the quality of coverage across all sports, ensuring parity and inclusivity.

So where can you find it? The answer is everywhere. FloCollege is available via web, mobile apps (iOS and Android), and streaming platforms including Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. The FloSports app will be pre-installed on most top-selling Smart TVs in the U.S. this year, making it easier than ever for fans to watch. Subscription options include both monthly and annual plans, with special pricing available to users with a .edu email address. For more information, visit www.FloCollege.com.