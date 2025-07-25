Published 4:04 pm Friday, July 25, 2025

Haddon Christopher Alexander III, M.D., MACR, FACP, aged 92, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 24, of renal failure in Henrico Doctors Hospital. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Cosby Colley of Owensboro, Kentucky; and his parents, Haddon C. Alexander Jr. M.D. and Judith Watson Alexander.

He is survived by his children, Susan Campbell Alexander of Bern, Switzerland, H. Christopher Alexander IV (Willow) of Egg Harbor, Wisconsin, and Margaret Alexander Johnson (Charles) of Richmond; and his grandchildren, Sophie Lynn Johnson, Mary Lucille Johnson and Evelyn Lee Alexander.

Chris graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Washington and Lee University in 1955 and received his M.D. from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He married Mary in 1959. He was Captain in the U.S. Air Force and a veteran of the Vietnam War era; a member of the American Medical Association, Fellow of the American College of Physicians and Master of the American College of Rheumatology; past president of the Virginia Medical Society, member of the Council on Medical Service for the AMA, and held various faculty positions, including Clinical Professor of Medicine at the UVA School of Medicine. In 1997, he was awarded the ACR’s Paulding Phelps Award for service to patients and the profession.

Please check the revised version of this notice on bennettfuneralhomes.com for the date of a graveside service to be held at Westview Cemetery, Farmville, in October. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Arthritis Foundation or the American Cancer Society are welcome.