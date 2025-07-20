Farmville splashpad expansion gets delayed Published 6:01 pm Sunday, July 20, 2025

The Town of Farmville’s splashpad will be missing bathrooms for just a bit longer. During the Wednesday, July 9 meeting, Town Manager Dr. Scott Davis explained that a mistake by the architectural firm will push things back a bit.

“The splashpad bathrooms are delayed because the architectural firm did not factor in that it’s in a floodplain,” Davis said. “So the drawings have all the equipment on the floor. And so they’re now doing some other engineering to see what level they need to be raised and do a site plan showing that floodplain.”

Originally, the plan was to buy a prefabricated bathroom, complete with changing rooms for residents to use at the splashpad. But the town staff learned you can’t find a prefab bathroom with changing rooms available.

With that in mind, the town staff instead went to an architectural firm, asking them to draw up plans for the bathroom. They requested plans for a 930-square foot bathroom, which would have two women’s stalls, one of which is ADA compliant, a shower and changing room, (plus) two men’s stalls, two men’s urinals, a shower and changing room on the men’s side.

Splashpad is open

And yes, the splashpad is open, for a season that runs through Sept. 1. It is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Now there are a few ground rules to follow here. First, no pets allowed. That’s no pets in the splashpad area period. Second, any children must be accompanied by an adult. You can’t just drop them off at the opening and then come back by to pick them up. You also can’t drink the water and people with sore or inflamed eyes, colds, infections or cuts are asked to stay away.

For anyone wondering, the Farmville splashpad is free for everyone. There is no charge to use it.

Back in September 2022, the town council voted unanimously to build the splashpad, placed on the same piece of property as Lions Park, but closer to the trail. Lions Park is located on West Third Street, at the entrance to the Wilck’s Lake island area. The splashpad was paid for using money from the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.