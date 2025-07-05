Farmville Rotary chooses new president Published 12:05 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

At its June 26 meeting, the Farmville Rotary Club installed Anne Tyler Paulek as the Club’s 87th president. Paulek will serve as President from July 1, 2025 through June 30, 2026. The installation of office was performed by outgoing president Doug Stanley.

Paulek, Executive Director of the Farmville Chamber of Commerce, joined the Rotary Club of Farmville in March 2020 and has served as club Secretary and Vice-President over the past two years.

Originally from Richmond, Anne Tyler Paulek now lives in Farmville with her husband, Adam, and their two sons—Archer, age 5, and Thomas, 8 months. A proud Longwood University alumna, she is deeply committed to the Farmville-Prince Edward community, where she works to support local business, tourism, and civic engagement.

Anne Tyler currently serves as Executive Director of the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce and holds board positions with the Southside Virginia YMCA, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts, the Prince Edward County Tourism Council, and the Rotary Club of Farmville, where she now serves as President. She and Adam also own High Bridge Stables, a local horse boarding and training facility.

“I’m honored and humbled to serve as President of the Rotary Club of Farmville this year. It’s a privilege to work alongside such a dedicated group of service-minded, community-focused individuals. I look forward to a year of service, fellowship, and impact,” said Paulek.

Looking ahead for the Farmville Rotary

Paulek says her goals for the year include growing and engaging membership, increasing service projects, enhancing public image, supporting youth programs like Interact, and launching new events that expand Rotary’s impact in the community.

“As a club, we have a real opportunity to lead by example, showing what service, collaboration, and commitment can accomplish. I hope this year brings even more visibility to the good work Rotary is doing in our community,” she added.