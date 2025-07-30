Published 1:05 pm Wednesday, July 30, 2025

Clyde Landon Garrett Jr., passed away on Monday, July 28. He was born on July 14, 1943 in Farmville.

He was married to Janice Spencer Garrett for 49 years.

Clyde worked for VDOT for 22 years. He loved to work in his garden and share with family and friends. He loved to fish (and was very good at it) and worked on cars and trucks to restore them to their original beauty. Clyde worked to help other people and support his community. He enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music.

Clyde attended Farmville Presbyterian Church and was a dedicated worker in the church.

He is survived by his wife, Janice; two brothers, Bernard (Joan) and John (Debbie); sister, Marie Fowler and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Sr. and Willie Ann Banton Garrett and two sisters, Mary Ann Chappell and Alice Garrett.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., in Shorter Funeral Home, a graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. in the Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Meherrin SPCA, Farmville Presbyterian Church or the Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Shorter Funeral Home is serving the family.