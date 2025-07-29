Centra Southside gets $5 million investment. Here’s their plan.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The goal is to do several things at Centra Southside Community Hospital. The hospital’s parent company wants to cut down on wait times in the emergency room, while also helping better address the needs of patients. The plan is to achieve that through a new $5 million investment, as company officials announced on Tuesday, July 29.

“It’s important that we evolve and adapt to the needs of our community,” said Kemper Beasley, III, Chair of the Centra Southside Board of Directors. “This plan addresses multiple community and patient needs, especially for emergency behavioral health services. I want to recognize the support of Centra and the hospital’s emergency department team for their dedication to excellence in patient care and commitment to our mission of improving the health and quality of life for the communities we serve.”

Central Southside Community Hospital in Farmville draws patients from an eight-county area, including Amelia, Appomattox, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward. The $5 million is to renovate and expand the emergency department at the hospital. Hospital officials say they’re glad to see it, as this will address a critical need.

“This is an important step that addresses an immediate need,” said Tom Angelo. He serves as vice president and of Centra Southside. “This expansion will not only provide additional services and space, but it will support our efforts to reduce wait times for patients.”

What will it involve?

So ok, we’ve mentioned the $5 million but what will that pay for? The expansion plan includes more than 2,700 square feet of new and renovated space. When it’s finished, the new emergency department will have 18 total treatment bays with five new rooms to support specialized care for behavioral health patients and two trauma bays for patients needing a higher level of care.

Also as part of the renovations, there will be several fast-track rooms set up to accommodate patients with less critical needs. The idea is this will help reduce wait times. Also, there will be a new family consultation room, offering some improved privacy.

Email newsletter signup

Hospital officials say the emergency department will remain fully operational during the renovation and expansion. The project is set to start at the end of this year, with a goal of being finished by Summer 2026.