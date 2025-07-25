Homecomings, market set: Calendar for the week of July 25, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 25

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musical group Bluesided on Friday, July 25, beginning at 6 p.m.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group No Charge on Friday, July 25, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 26

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 26.

BBQ & BAKE SALE FUNDRAISER – To help the Boyer family cover expenses related to cancer, Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church will hold a BBQ chicken and bake sale fundraiser on Saturday, July 26. The church is located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland. Chicken will be ready by noon, at $10 for a chicken half and $14 for a dinner. Preorders can be made by calling 804-492-5151.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Jeremy Michael Elder on Saturday, July 26, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

JULY 27 – JULY 30

REVIVAL – Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, located at 2490 Chestnut Grove Church Road in Appomattox, will hold revival from July 27 to July 30. Special music starts at 7 p.m., with preaching at 7:30 p.m. Rev. Skip Wallace will deliver the message.

JULY 27

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road in Farmville, will celebrate Rev. Shandell Howell’s first church anniversary on Sunday, July 27 during the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Dr. Michael Evans, Associate Minister of North View Baptist Church, will be the worship leader, with Pastor Rev. Loretta Bailey of the St. Douglas Baptist Church as the guest proclaimer. Lunch will be served after worship.

HOMECOMING – Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 2083 S. James Madison Highway in Farmville, will hold homecoming on Sunday, July 27 during the 11 a.m. service. Pastor Kevin Bolden will preach the message, with lunch served afterward. At 2:30 p.m., Rev. Dr. Rickey White from the Union Run Baptist Church in Keswick will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING – High Bridge Baptist Church will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, July 27, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Timothy Hurt will deliver the message. Lunch will be served after morning worship. The afternoon worship will start at 2 p.m., with Pastor Cetric Gayles and the choir of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Cumberland.

HOMECOMING – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 27, starting at 2:30 p.m. The guest minister will be Pastor C.L. Hobbs Jr. of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Kenbridge. Lunch will be served after the regular 11 a.m. worship.

HOMECOMING – Old Green Creek Baptist Church, located at 282 Cooks Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming on Sunday, July 27, in the 11 a.m. service. Lunch will be provided following the service.

FUN DAY FISH DAY – The Buffalo Soldiers MC will hold a fish fry on July 27, including music, an on-site DJ, a fun house and raffles. This will be held at the Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be $5, a fish sandwich and drink will be $8 and a fish plate will be $12.

JULY 28

BURGERS & BOOTS FUNDRAISER – Merk’s Place will host a fundraiser for the Piedmont Area Veterans’ Council on Monday, July 28, starting at 11 a.m. That will run until 2 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 2106 W. Third Street in Farmville. There will be a money cake and a 50/50 raffle.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will hold its regular meeting on Monday, July 28 at the Prince Edward Extension Office. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Social time starts at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting at 6 p.m.

CUMBERLAND SPECIAL MEETING – The Cumberland County Board of Supervisors will hold a special called meeting on Monday, July 28, in order to hold a public hearing and possibly take a vote on the proposed Green Ridge landfill conditional use permit. This will take place at the Cumberland Middle School Cafetorium. That’s located at 15 School Street and the hearing begins at 7 p.m.

JULY 29

FREE MOVIE – The Cumberland Library will host a matinee showing of Akeelah and the Bee on Tuesday, July 29. That’ll start at 2 p.m. at the library, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

JULY 29 – JULY 31

REVIVAL – Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold revival from Tuesday, July 29 to Thursday, July 31 at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Michael Holman from Mount Vernon Baptist Church will preach on Tuesday, Rev. Irma Watson from Midway Baptist Church will deliver the message on Wednesday and on Thursday, Pastor Dyanne Liggins from Dillwyn Holy Temple will be the guest speaker.

JULY 30 – AUG 1

REVIVAL – High Bridge Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 1. Prayer and praise begins at 7 p.m. and worship starts at 7:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Lloyd Wesley on July 30, then Rev. Jeffrey Perkinson on July 31 and Rev. Shaundell Howell on Aug. 1.

REVIVAL – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will hold revival services Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 1. Prayer and praise services start at 7 p.m., with worship starting at 7:15 p.m. The guest ministers include Pastor Vatell Allen from The New Hope Baptist Church on Wednesday, Pastor John Hurt from Bethel Grove Baptist Church on Thursday and Pastor Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Baptist Church on Friday.

REVIVAL – Old Green Creek Baptist Church, located at 282 Cooks Road in Farmville, will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 1. Worship starts at 7 p.m. Rev. Lawanda C. Hampton of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Rev. Irma Watson of Midway Baptist Church and Rev. Stanley Wesley of Peaks Baptist Church will serve as guest ministers and will be accompanied by their church choirs.

AUG. 1

PLAY PERFORMANCE – Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Friday, August 1. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUG. 2

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2.

PLAY PERFORMANCE – Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Saturday, Aug. 2. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUG. 3

HOMECOMING – First Liberty Baptist Church, located at 1995 Rock Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 3 during the 11 a.m. service. The theme will be “Fresh Wind”, taken from Zechariah 4:6. Pastor Tanya Richardson will preach the message, with lunch held after worship.

FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will observe their annual Family & Friends Day on Sunday, Aug. 3 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Walter M. Fells will deliver the message.

HOMECOMING – Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, located at 2490 Chestnut Grove Church Road in Appomattox, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, July 27 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Skip Wallace will deliver the message with a covered dish lunch afterwards.

HOMECOMING – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 3. That’ll take place first in morning worship at 11 a.m., then after lunch, another service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with the group “Glory Bound Bluegrass Gospel” providing the music. Rev. Jerry Gray will deliver the Sunday morning message.

PLAY PERFORMANCE – Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Sunday, Aug. 3. The show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUG. 4 – AUG. 8

REVIVAL – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival from Monday, Aug. 4 through Friday, Aug. 8. Rev. Jerry Gray will preach from Monday through Wednesday, then Rev. Russell Snoddy will deliver the message on Thursday and Friday. Tommy England will sing on Monday, with Barry Snoddy on Tuesday, Andrew Bowles on Wednesday, Kimberly and Savannah Snoddy on Thursday and the River Bottom Bluegrass Band on Friday. Services start at 7 p.m. nightly.

AUG. 4 – AUG. 6

REVIVAL – First Liberty Baptist Church, located at 1995 Rock Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold revival services Aug. 4 through Aug. 6. Prayer and praise will be held at 7 p.m., with worship at 7:30 p.m. Bishop George Gohanna from Charlottesville will be the guest minister. Guest choirs will perform nightly.

AUG. 4

FREE EXERCISE CLASS – The Cumberland Library will host an exercise class on Monday, Aug. 4. That’ll start at 6 p.m. in the library meeting room, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

CURDSVILLE POTLUCK – The Curdsville Community Center will host a potluck dinner on Monday, Aug. 4, beginning at 6 p.m. After dinner, Dr. Daria M. Brezinski, an autism expert and coach, will present a program on how to support individuals with autism and developmental problems. The community center is located at 122 School Road on Route 633, just off Highway 15.

AUG. 5

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Cumberland Democratic Committee will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 5, beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bright Hope Center.

AUG. 7

GRAPHIC NOVEL BOOK CLUB – The Farmville Graphic Novel Book Club will meet on Thursday, Aug. 7 to read and discuss Watchmen by Alan Moore. You can pick up a copy of this book at the front desk of the Farmville Library. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and is for adults.

AUG. 8

PLAY PERFORMANCE – Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Friday, Aug. 8. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUG. 9

PLAY PERFORMANCE – Waterworks Players Community Theatre will perform “The Play That Goes Wrong” by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields on Saturday, Aug. 9. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://waterworksplayers.org/buytickets

AUG. 10

HOMECOMING – Concord Baptist Church, located at 12053 Francisco Road in Buckingham County, will celebrate 175 years of worship with a special homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 10. At 10 a.m., there will be a cornerstone reveal. In the 11 a.m. service, Rev. Glynn Coleman will deliver the message, with lunch served afterwards. Concord members will share special music during the service.

AUG. 18

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will meet on Monday, Aug. 18 at the Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville. That will take place at 6 p.m. with the public invited to attend.