Free movies, music arrives: Calendar for the week of July 18, 2025

From free movies to film clubs, free music to vacation bible school, there’s a lot happening this weekend and beyond. The Herald Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JULY 18

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Three Roads Brewing, located at 312 W. Third Street in Farmville, will host musical group Righteous Roots on Friday, July 18, beginning at 6 p.m.

FARMVILLE FILM CLUB – The Farmville Film Club will meet on Friday, July 18 to watch “Big Trouble in Little China”. This will take place at the Farmville-Prince Edward Library, located at 1303 W. Third Street, beginning at 7 p.m. This is an adults only program, with popcorn and drinks provided and a discussion to take place after the showing.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musical group The Porch Gliders on Friday, July 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

REVIVAL – Monroe Baptist Church will hold a one-day revival on Friday, July 18. Prayer and praise start at 7:30 p.m., with Rev. Leon Jackson of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Farmville delivering the message during the 8 p.m. worship.

JULY 19

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 19.

GRAND OPENING – The Little Free Library at Wilcke’s Lake in Farmville will have a grand opening on Saturday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The celebration will include family‐friendly activities and free ice cream, with free books available for all ages.

VACATION BIBLE SCHOOL – Tar Wallet Baptist Church, located at 150 Tar Wallet Road in Cumberland, will hold Vacation Bible School on Saturday, July 19. VBS will run from 9 a.m. to noon for children ages 2 to 12 years old. This year’s theme will be “Magnified”, with a lunch of hamburgers, hotdogs and all the fixings.

LEMONAID – The Prince Edward County Democratic Committee will sponsor a LemonAid stand on Saturday, July 19 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. in front of the county courthouse, accepting donations for the “sale” of lemonade. All proceeds collected will go to support the hematology and oncology services at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Bright and Morning Star Holy Church, located at 3958 Gravel Hill Road in Dillwyn, will celebrate its 105th church anniversary on Saturday, July 19. The service will begin at 1 p.m. with guest speaker Elder Donald Fonville from Mount Zion Holy Church.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Charley’s Waterfront Cafe, located at 201 B. Mill Street in Farmville, will host musician Mike Dill on Saturday, July 19, beginning at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

CAR CLUB – The Heart of Virginia Classic Car Club will meet on Saturday, July 19 from 5 p.m. until dusk. That’ll take place at the parking lot by Tractor Supply in Farmville. Residents can bring their classic or antique car to show or just come by to watch. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

JULY 20

PASTOR AIDE SERVICE – Midway Baptist Church, located at 837 Guinea Road in Farmville, will hold a Pastor Aide Ministry service on Sunday, July 20 during the 11 a.m. worship service. The guest minister will be Rev. Silas Blanton, associate minister of Sharon Baptist Church.

HOMECOMING – Levi Baptist Church in Green Bay will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, July 20. That’ll happen during the 11 a.m. service, with Rev. Barbara Reed delivering the message.

FRIENDS & FAMILY DAY – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 1144 Hendricks Road in Pamplin, will celebrate friends and family on Sunday, July 20, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Maurice Finney from St. Andrews Baptist Church in Cullen.

JULY 20 – JULY 24

REVIVAL – Union Hill Baptist Church will hold revival this coming week, from Sunday, July 20 to Thursday, July 24. Things start at the 11 a.m. service Sunday, with Pastor C.L. Trice preaching. In the evening service that night, it will be Pastor Joseph Allen Jr. of Spreading Oak Baptist Church delivering the message. There will be no service on Monday night, but revival will return Tuesday with Pastor Covid Phillips from Unity Community Church. On Wednesday, the preacher will be Pastor John Bartee of St. Joy Baptist Church and on Thursday, Pastor Leroy Ross of Zion Baptist Church will deliver the message.

JULY 21

SCHOOL BOARD FORUM – The Prince Edward branch of the NAACP will hold a school board candidates forum, moderated by Farmville Herald Editor Brian Carlton. The forum will begin at 6 p.m.

JULY 21 – JULY 24

REVIVAL – Gravel Hill Baptist Church, located at 3357 Cutbanks Road in Pamplin, will hold revival from Monday, July 21 to Wednesday, July 23. That’ll take place at 7 p.m. nightly, starting with Praise and Prayer. Rev. Timothy Robertson from Appomattox will preach on Monday, with Rev. Leroy Woolridge on Tuesday and Wednesday.

JULY 22

CONSERVATION MEETING – The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, July 22, beginning at 11 a.m. That will take place at the Prince Edward County Agricultural Building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

FREE MOVIE – The Cumberland Library will host a matinee showing of Clifford the Big Red Dog on Tuesday, July 22. That’ll start at 2 p.m. at the library, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

ARTS & CRAFTS – People of all ages are welcome to join in arts & crafts at the Farmville-Prince Edward Library on Tuesday, July 22. The program starts at 2 p.m. and the library is located at 1303 W. Third Street in Farmville.

FAMILY FUNDRAISER – There will be a family fundraiser on Tuesday, July 22 at the Randolph Volunteer Fire Department to help cover cancer treatment expenses for the Junior Boyer family. Chicken lunches will be $30 a plate, pre-order only and $35 a plate for steak dinners. The event starts at 5 p.m. and will go until the dinners are all sold. To pre-order, contact either Robert Buczek at 434-547-9841 or John Lapp at 434-315-1532.

JULY 23 – JULY 25

REVIVAL – Levi Baptist Church in Green Bay will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, July 25. Rev. Stanley Wesley from Peaks Baptist Church, Rev. Woodley from Calvary Baptist Church and Rev. Dr. Osa Dowdy from Mt. Ellis Baptist Church will deliver the message each night.

REVIVAL – Mercy Seat Baptist Church will hold revival services July 23 through July 25. Prayer and praise services start at 7 p.m., with worship beginning at 7:30 p.m. Preachers for the week include Rev. Morris Garner from Triumph Baptist Church on July 23, Rev. S. Cetric Gayle from Cornerstone Baptist Church on July 24 and Rev. Reggie Dabney from Mt. Olive Baptist Church on July 25.

JULY 24

MOTH NIGHT – High Bridge Trail State Park will host a “moth night” on Thursday, July 24. Rangers will set up a “moth landing pad” at the east end of High Bridge at Camp Paradise. The bridge will be open to the public and possibly swarming with different types of moths. Master Naturalists will be on hand to help answer questions and help residents collect data on the moths. This will run from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Go to the visitor center at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice.

JULY 27

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – New Witt Baptist Church, located at 7469 Meherrin Road in Farmville, will celebrate Rev. Shandell Howell’s first church anniversary on Sunday, July 27 during the 10 a.m. service. Rev. Dr. Michael Evans, Associate Minister of North View Baptist Church, will be the worship leader, with Pastor Rev. Loretta Bailey of the St. Douglas Baptist Church as the guest proclaimer. Lunch will be served after worship.

HOMECOMING – High Bridge Baptist Church will hold its annual homecoming on Sunday, July 27, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Timothy Hurt will deliver the message. Lunch will be served after morning worship. The afternoon worship will start at 2 p.m., with Pastor Cetric Gayles and the choir of Cornerstone Baptist Church of Cumberland.

HOMECOMING – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 27, starting at 2:30 p.m. The guest minister will be Pastor C.L. Hobbs Jr. of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Kenbridge. Lunch will be served after the regular 11 a.m. worship.

HOMECOMING – Old Green Creek Baptist Church, located at 282 Cooks Road in Farmville, will hold homecoming on Sunday, July 27, in the 11 a.m. service. Lunch will be provided following the service.

FUN DAY FISH DAY – The Buffalo Soldiers MC will hold a fish fry on July 27, including music, an on-site DJ, a fun house and raffles. This will be held at the Wayland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be $5, a fish sandwich and drink will be $8 and a fish plate will be $12.

JULY 28

BURGERS & BOOTS FUNDRAISER – Merk’s Place will host a fundraiser for the Piedmont Area Veterans’ Council on Monday, July 28, starting at 11 a.m. That will run until 2 p.m. at the restaurant, located at 2106 W. Third Street in Farmville. There will be a money cake and a 50/50 raffle.

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will hold its regular meeting on Monday, July 28 at the Prince Edward Extension Office. That’s located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. Social time starts at 5:30 p.m. with the meeting at 6 p.m.

JULY 29

FREE MOVIE – The Cumberland Library will host a matinee showing of Akeelah and the Bee on Tuesday, July 29. That’ll start at 2 p.m. at the library, located at 1539 Anderson Highway in Cumberland.

JULY 30 – AUG 1

REVIVAL – High Bridge Baptist Church will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 1. Prayer and praise begins at 7 p.m. and worship starts at 7:30 p.m. The guest preacher will be Rev. Lloyd Wesley on July 30, then Rev. Jeffrey Perkinson on July 31 and Rev. Shaundell Howell on Aug. 1.

REVIVAL – Calvary Baptist Church, located at 3010 Sandy River Road in Burkeville, will hold revival services Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 1. Prayer and praise services start at 7 p.m., with worship starting at 7:15 p.m. The guest ministers include Pastor Vatell Allen from The New Hope Baptist Church on Wednesday, Pastor John Hurt from Bethel Grove Baptist Church on Thursday and Pastor Jerry Streat from Poplar Lawn Baptist Church on Friday.

REVIVAL – Old Green Creek Baptist Church, located at 282 Cooks Road in Farmville, will hold revival services from Wednesday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 1. Worship starts at 7 p.m. Rev. Lawanda C. Hampton of Mount Olive Baptist Church, Rev. Irma Watson of Midway Baptist Church and Rev. Jerry Streat of Poplar Lawn Baptist Church will serve as guest ministers and will be accompanied by their church choirs.

AUG. 3

HOMECOMING – First Liberty Baptist Church, located at 1995 Rock Mill Road in Dillwyn, will hold homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 3 during the 11 a.m. service. The theme will be “Fresh Wind”, taken from Zechariah 4:6. Pastor Tanya Richardson will preach the message, with lunch held after worship.

HOMECOMING – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will celebrate homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 3. That’ll take place first in morning worship at 11 a.m., then after lunch, another service will be held at 1:30 p.m., with the group “Glory Bound Bluegrass Gospel” providing the music. Rev. Jerry Gray will deliver the Sunday morning message.