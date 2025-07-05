Buckingham Knights, Appomattox Raiders make All-State teams Published 4:40 pm Saturday, July 5, 2025

On Wednesday, the Virginia High School League announced its 2025 Class 2 All-State baseball team, featuring several Buckingham High players and several from Appomattox High as well. Appomattox Coach Jamie Terry also walked away with an award of his own.

First off, let’s talk about the Knights. It was a great year for Buckingham, as the team finished in the state quarterfinals with a record of 18-2. It was a run that saw them deliver three straight shutouts to regional opponents, secure the regional championship and earn a spot in the state playoffs.

A big part of that success was pitcher Avery Schaeffer. During the regional quarterfinals, the Buckingham senior put on a show. Schaeffer pitched six shutout innings, securing the win. He also helped himself at the plate, collecting six RBIs on the night. It was an example of the type of season he had. And in recognition, he made second team All-State for Class 2. Schaeffer’s teammate Ethan Walter also made the list. The outfielder made the first team All-State for Class 2.

Beyond Buckingham, we have a Coach of the Year

Email newsletter signup

Meanwhile, it was Appomattox Coach Jamie Terry who won Class 2 Coach of the Year.

In his second season leading the Appomattox County baseball program, Terry’s Raiders finished with a 21-6 record and the school’s second state title with a 3-1 win over King William in the Class 2 finals at Salem Memorial Ballpark. After playing .500 ball through the first 10 games of the season, his Raiders went 16-1 and ended the season with 11 straight wins. Appomattox won the Class 2 championship in 2022. Terry earned Dogwood District and Region 2C COY honors this season and has a 31-15 career record.

Making the All-State first team from Appomattox this year were pitcher Isaac Records, catcher Micah Wilson, first baseman Evan Carwile and on the second team, third baseman Jack Wilkerson and DH Owen Chavis.