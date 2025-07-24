Buckingham County hires new school administration staff

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Buckingham County Public Schools will have some new faces in charge when classes start next month. The district announced on Thursday, July 17 that a new director of instruction has been hired and a new principal has been named at Buckingham Elementary.

First, we start with the elementary school. Cristin Morris will be the new principal at Buckingham County Elementary when the school year starts. Morris, who has been the school’s assistant principal, said in a statement on the district’s Facebook page that she’s excited and grateful for the trust placed in her.

“My passion for public education runs deep, shaped by over two decades in our public school system,” Morris wrote. “Throughout these years, my focus has always been on creating a welcoming and engaging environment where every single child can flourish academically, socially, and emotionally.”

Looking at test scores, Buckingham Elementary this year saw more students pass than the district’s overall average in history, while improving roughly 6% in both math and reading.

Morris herself has a Master’s in Educational Supervision and Leadership from Longwood University, along with a Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction. She said the experiences gained through earning those degrees gave her a strong foundation, but it’s the daily interactions with students that inspires her.

“Buckingham County isn’t just where I work; it’s truly home. I have two wonderful girls who are proud attendees of Buckingham County High School—one is a rising senior, and the other recently graduated,” Morris said. “I’m so lucky to have a supportive husband who is a native of Buckingham County. As a dedicated wife and mother, I genuinely understand the hopes and dreams you hold for your children’s education. I am dedicated to Buckingham County and ensuring Buckingham County Elementary School remains a place of excellence and incredible opportunities for all our students.”

Buckingham adds director of instruction

Also joining the staff will be Dr. John Ringstaff, who will take over as the new director of instruction. A Tazewell County native, born in Richlands, he got started as a biology and chemistry teacher at Powhatan High roughly 25 years ago. After teaching for 11 years, Ringstaff took over as K-12 Science Curriculum Coordinator for Powhatan County Public Schools. He then switched over to the high school, serving for six years as assistant principal at Powhatan High and then six years as principal at Amelia County High.

Looking at Amelia County High’s statistics through state test scores, the school has routinely beaten the state average when it comes to the number of students passing math, writing, reading and other scores. The only major challenge for Amelia during Ringstaff’s time there appears to have been in history, where the percentage of students who passed hovered right around 50% over the last several years.

“I am an active leader in the profession, as I serve on the Board of Directors for the Virginia Association of Secondary School Principals (VASSP) and currently share my expertise as an Adjunct Professor of Educational Leadership at Longwood University,” Ringstaff said. “I look forward to supporting our Team Buckingham teachers and students in achieving their highest potential, with a strong focus on relationships, collaborative school cultures, and data-driven instructional improvement.”