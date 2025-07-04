A Weekend of Celebration: Fireworks, food planned across region Published 7:36 am Friday, July 4, 2025

We started things off Thursday night with Fireworks After Dark in Farmville. Now we’ve got two more days of events celebrating Independence Day in this region.

First off, on the actual holiday of July 4, High Bridge State Park has a special program going. The park officials will tell the story of the Civil War battles at High Bridge and how the crossing helped shape Robert E. Lee’s retreat toward Appomattox. Stories of soldiers from both sides of the conflict will be shared, along with tactical decisions made during the fight. This will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the state park, located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice.

Then on Saturday, July 5, we shift to several events happening throughout the day in Prince Edward and Appomattox. First, we start off with a series of baseball games, but played by the rules and using period uniforms from the 1860s. This will happen at Appomattox Court House National Historic Park. Anyone can take part for free, either as a team or individually. The games will be played in two sets, the first at 10 a.m. and the second at 1 p.m. and the park is located at 111 National Park Drive in Appomattox. And you can read more about the event by clicking here.

Starting up the fireworks

Then we shift gears to Meherrin. For the 39th straight year, Meherrin Fire & Rescue will host their 39th annual Independence Day celebration. This will take place at 102 Moores Ordinary Road in Meherrin, starting off at 11 a.m. with chicken stew for sale. Then music and food start up at 4 p.m. Fireworks will follow after the sun goes down.

Also, this marks the 10th year Pamplin has celebrated Independence Day with an event. This time around, it’ll be held on the weekend after July 4. The activities start on Saturday, July 5, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the historic Pamplin City Train Depot. That’s located at 115 N. Main Street.

Doors will open up at 5:30 p.m. as we mentioned, with the music starting at 6 p.m. This year’s event will feature musical group The Living Room. Along with music comes food. The menu this year in Pamplin includes hot dogs, both beef and Alpha-gal friendly, cooked on different grills. There will also be homemade veggie baked beans and coleslaw, grilled vegetables grown by local farmers and chips, along with watermelon and cookies for dessert. Now the meal is free, but any donation given to PALS (the Pamplin Area Legacy Supporters) would be welcome, town officials said.

The music this year will be from the Living Room, as we mentioned. This is a group of friends that play music from the 60s, 70s and 80s, including things like Steely Dan, Van Morrison, The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. There will be line dancing during intermission.