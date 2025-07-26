A push for progress, education: Letters to the Editor for July 26

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Does the tradeoff really make sense?

Dear Editor,

I want to say first that I get where supervisors are coming from with this Green Ridge deal. I’m sure they’re thinking this is a good way and maybe the only way right now to stop the county’s money woes. And then I read what’s in that new version of the deal and I get it. I do. I see those dollar signs and get what they would mean for this county.

And if that was all that was coming, I might even be on board with this, but it’s not. You can duck your head, look away and pretend all you want, but that company won’t offer something for nothing. They will bring trash and a lot of it. Is it really worth the money if in exchange we get stuck with a long line of trash trucks up and down that road, every single week? That happens enough and suddenly, that’s it, that’s all that spot is known for. We’ll say watch out for the trash trucks and people will know exactly what we mean. It’ll be no use talking to companies about moving in over there. They’ll just make a face and say ‘out by the landfill? No thanks.’ That’s also what you force anybody living out that way to be labeled by. Where do you live? Oh, out by the landfill.

Look, I expect the decisions have already been made. I figure you don’t hold a special meeting unless that’s so. Nobody wants to see this county broke. Everybody knows we need some money and some investment. But what we’re getting back has to be about the same value as what we’re giving up. And I just don’t see that it is.

Dennis Deems

Cumberland

The changes have been great to see

Dear Editor,

It has been truly fantastic to see the changes with Prince Edward County Public Schools so far this summer. My wife and I took the time to go out to Hampden-Sydney on Tuesday and get to meet the new superintendent. What I took away from the presentation by Mr. Jones is that here is a person who understands both what is needed and that it’s not going to be fixed overnight.

I feel we have a good team in place and that new elementary school already sounds great. It should be open right around the time my youngest grandchild is ready to go to class and I’m happy knowing that they’re going to have the opportunity to learn in an environment like that. That’s something I’m proud to talk about. And you know, if we keep taking steps forward like this, soon we’re not the only ones who will be talking about it, or the rest of Prince Edward County Public Schools. It’s been a while since we could say that in a positive way.

Paul Xavier

Prince Edward

We have never been a priority

Dear Editor,

So as I understand it, Prince Edward’s supervisors took money from the state to build a road they didn’t need, with no plan on how to recruit more businesses to move into that area that they decided to label a business park. This is one of several dozen counties across the Commonwealth to believe that they just needed to put down an open piece of land and expect the money to start pouring in. Understandably, the investment never came and now they have to pay that money back. That is, unless, of course, they can find some companies to suddenly make that investment within the next three years. If companies didn’t find it worth their time before, what has suddenly changed to make people believe it’ll happen now?

What indications has the state ever given that this region was a priority? I’m sorry, but why is anyone shocked that the state hasn’t helped recruit companies here? They always redirect the groups to NoVa or Hampton Roads or really anywhere else. This isn’t a new practice. It’s been going on for decades. So why take the money and invest in a plan that requires help from the state? Unless politicians desperately need our votes in an election year, we’re just put off to the side and forgotten. At this rate, we’re gonna need to raise sales tax not to help the schools, but just to pay for our debts.

Thomas Babbage

Prince Edward

I look forward to watching progress

Dear Editor,

I wanted to share how thrilled I am for all of Prince Edward County to have the energy of Chip Jones as the new Prince Edward County Schools Superintendent. I had the opportunity to attend the Meet & Greet at the SEED Innovation Hub this evening, with my Mama. We have known Chip for many years. His character, experiences & leadership skills will prove to be a turning point in our educational community successes, beyond the grounds of Prince Edward County Schools. I look forward to watching the progress unfold & grow. I trust his heart will lead to more heart in all school developments on his watch.

Blessings to all,

Allison Crews

Daughter of Jane Crews

Prince Edward