Wesley Gormus Sr., 80, of Dillwyn, passed away at home on June 2, surrounded by loved ones. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah and Elizabeth Gormus and brother, John Gormus (Ernestine).

He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Cecilia; children, Wesley Gormus Jr. (Susan) and Connie G. Hicks (Robbie, a very special son-in-law); sister, Pearl Leonard (Clinton) and brother, Benjamin Gormus (Alice). He is further survived by five very special grandchildren, the first born Wesley Gormus III (Courtney), Heather Hicks, Elijah Gormus (Taylor), Emily G. Bradford (Kyler) and Kevin Hicks (Meagan) and three great-grandchildren, Henry Gormus, Liam Gormus and Lillian Gormus; one very special uncle, Matt Taylor Junior (Katie), plus many other nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

“Bo”, what most called him by, will be greatly missed by the many friends he made working 54 years at Emerson and Clements Woodyard. He always looked forward to his early morning chats with the guys as he always had a joke or some foolish comment to make everyone laugh. Bo referred to and loved them all like family. Wesley and his wife, Cecelia also owned Town Mini Mart in Dillwyn for 25 years where they were well known for delicious hotdogs.

Wesley had a kind and generous heart that shined bright and will forever be remembered.

In addition to flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in memory of Wesley.

The family received friends on Thursday, June 5, from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Dunkum Funeral Home, Dillwyn. A memorial service followed at 6 p.m.