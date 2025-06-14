Waterworks Players rolls out new season’s lineup Published 6:15 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

At a recent, first-ever season reveal, The Waterworks Players previewed its lineup for 2025-26.

Leading off will be a classic: Arthur Miller’s The Crucible, directed by Sean Dowse. Its playdates are October 17, 18, 19, 24 and 25. Auditions for The Crucible’s large cast (ten men, ten women) will be held on Saturday, June 14 from 2-5 p.m. and Sunday, June 15 from 5-8 p.m.

This year’s panto is Jack and Jill: The Trolls’ Story by Jack Shaw. Kolby Logue will direct. Its playdates will be December 5, 6,12 and 13. Many thanks to A Grand Escape Spalon for sponsoring this show.

Waterworks’ first show in 2026 will be a musical: Alice by Heart, by Stephen Slater and Jessie Nelson, with music by Duncan Sheik. Elijah Logue will direct. Alice will run March 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22.

The final show of the season is Picasso at the Lapin Agile by Steve Martin (yes, that Steve Martin), directed by Jordan Whiley. Playdates are July 10,11, 12,17 and 18.

Also, rehearsals for the current season’s final production, The Play that Goes Wrong, have begun and the elaborate set is taking shape. Scott Chapman is directing. In this hilarious comedy by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, a hapless theatre company is attempting to put on an Agatha Christie-like murder mystery, but things go frenetically awry. A bevy of Waterworks veterans comprise the cast: Emily Kane, Melissa Meinhard, Greg Tsigaridas, Raine Bence, Drew Dickerson, Garret Ward, James Eggleston, Rick Anderson, Billy Tucker, Amy Poe, and Marie Sentz. And be on the lookout for Triscuit the Dog.

Playdates are August 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9. For ticket information, consult the Waterworks Players website by clicking here.

Editor’s note: Craig Challender wrote this for The Farmville Herald.