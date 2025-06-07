VBS begins this weekend: Calendar for the week of June 7, 2025 Published 12:05 am Saturday, June 7, 2025

VBS season returns to the region, as we all clean up from the latest round of storms. There’s also end of school celebrations and a number of other events over the next few days.

The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 7

TRAILS DAY 5K – The National Trails Day 5K will be held at High Bridge, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 7. That will begin at the Camp Paradise portion of the park, with walkers and runners of all abilities welcome to get involved. There will be prizes donated by local businesses and the Friends of High Bridge Trail State Park.

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

END-OF-SCHOOL CELEBRATION – New Store Baptist Church will hold a free end-of-school celebration on Saturday, June 7, running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll take place at 8123 Crumptown Road in Farmville. There will be face painting, a cookout, a bounce house, games and more activities. Families are welcome. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

VBS – Mt. Zion Baptist Church in New Canton will hold a one day Vacation Bible School on Saturday, June 7. That’ll run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a cookout to follow. Children from Pre-K to 12th grade are welcome. The church is located at 6277 Cartersville Road.

JUNE 8 – JUNE 12

VBS – Fitzgerald Baptist Church, located at 14 Fitzgerald Road in Cumberland, will hold Vacation Bible School from June 8-12. The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each night, with a theme based on Psalm 34:3.

JUNE 9

GARDEN CLUB – The Buckingham-Dillwyn Garden Club will hold its annual picnic at Ellis Acres in Dillwyn on Monday, June 9.

JUNE 10

WOMEN’S FELLOWSHIP – Peaks Baptist Church, located at 1948 Peaks Road in Prospect, will hold a Women’s Fellowship on Tuesday, June 10, starting at 11 a.m. There will be a bible study, games, prizes and a carry-home lunch.

JUNE 12

LADIES NIGHT – Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold the first of its June Ladies Night events on Thursday, June 12, starting at 7 p.m. Evangelist Sandy Patterson will deliver the message. The church is located at 2083 S. James Madison Highway in Farmville.

JUNE 14

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 14.

HISTORY & CULTURE DAY – High Bridge Trail State Park will hold a History and Culture Day on Saturday, June 14, starting at 10 a.m. Located at 1466 Camp Paradise Road in Rice, the park will start things off with staff sharing stories about the park’s past, including its role in the Civil War. Then at 2 p.m., there will be guided golf cart tours of lesser known historical sites along High Bridge Trail.

FLAGS OF THE CIVIL WAR – Sailor’s Creek Battlefield will host an event on Saturday, June 14 to focus on flags of the Civil War. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held in conjunction with Flag Day, spotlighting different flags used during the Civil War by both Union and Confederate armies, their purpose and why they were sought after as trophies. The free program will also go into the Battle of Sailor’s Creek and will be held in the Visitor Center.

PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY – Zion Hill Baptist Church, located at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville, will celebrate the 15th pastoral anniversary of Rev. Leon Jackson and First Lady Carolyn Jackson on Saturday, June 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. A $20 donation is requested to attend.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC – North Street Press Club, located at 127 North Street in Farmville, will host country musicians Travis Reigh and Rebecca Moreland on Saturday, June 14, beginning at 9 p.m.

JUNE 15

CUMBERLAND FARMERS MARKET – The Cumberland Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market will be held on Sunday, June 15 from noon to 5 p.m. That’s held at 1874 Anderson Highway, right off Route 60. The market features local farmers, bakers, cooks, artists and craftsmen.

JUNE 16 – 21

REVIVAL – Mt. Zion Baptist Church, located at 1303 Mt. Zion Road, will hold their annual revival from June 16 to June 21. Prayer service starts at 7 p.m., with worship beginning at 7:30 p.m. The guest pastor will be Pastor William Johnson of Flat Creek Baptist Church in Lynchburg.

JUNE 16

NAACP MEETING – The Prince Edward chapter of the NAACP will hold its regular branch meeting on Monday, June 16, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Moton Museum.

JUNE 17

HISTORICAL SOCIETY – The Farmville-Prince Edward Historical Society will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 17, starting at 7 p.m. That’ll be held at the Farmville Train Station, located on West Third Street, with Jimmy Hurt giving a presentation on the Blanton – Drumeller – Whitaker home, located on High Street. The meeting is free and open to the public.

JUNE 18

FLOWER GROUP – The Prince Edward Cooperative Extension Office will hold a cut flower discussion group on Wednesday, June 18. That’ll run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3328 Gully Tavern Road in Rice. The cost to attend is $10.

JUNE 19

SCAVENGER HUNT – The Friends of Twin Lakes will sponsor a historical scavenger hunt and a tour of the building and grounds of Cedar Crest Conference Center on Thursday, June 19. That will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., highlighting the significance of the grounds from 1950 to 1964. The center is located at 22 Cedar Crest Road in Green Bay.

LADIES NIGHT – Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold the first of its June Ladies Night events on Thursday, June 19, starting at 7 p.m. Pastor Cynthia Allen will deliver the message. The church is located at 2083 S. James Madison Highway in Farmville.

JUNE 20

FABRIC ORNAMENT CLASS – The Piedmont Area Veterans Council will hold a found fabric ornament class on Friday, June 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The cost will be $20, which includes all needed materials. Beads, ribbons and lace will also be available. Attendees are also asked to bring scissors and a sewing tape measure. Call 804-590-8109 with any questions.

SUMMER COOKOUT – The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department will hold a summer cookout fundraiser on Friday, June 20, running from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs and burgers available, along with coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert and drinks. The cost is a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children under 12.

JUNE 21

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – The Mary Branch Heritage Center will hold a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll take place in downtown Farmville with food trucks, crafts and entertainment. There will also be line dancing, a DJ, a gospel hour and a car and bike show.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21, starting at 2 p.m. Denzel Palmer of Richmond will perform. Also the celebration will include Bro. Walter Webster and Sister Brigitte Bland.

FUNDRAISER – The Curdsville Community Center will hold a chicken BBQ on Saturday, June 21. That’ll run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a menu including potato salad, baked beans, a roll, cake and a drink for $20. You have the option to eat in or carry-out. There will also be live music at the event, which has the goal of raising money to repair and maintain the community center for future generations. The center is located at 122 School Road.

CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its next cruise-in on Saturday, June 21. That’ll take place in the parking lot at Tractor Supply in Farmville, from 5 p.m. until dusk. Anyone can bring their auto or just stop by. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

JUNE 22 – 26

VBS – Farmville United Methodist Church will hold Vacation Bible School from June 22 to June 26 with a “Road Trip” theme. VBS will run 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a free dinner included. Children from ages 3 through fourth grade are welcome.

JUNE 22

HOMECOMING – Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will hold homecoming on Sunday, June 22 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Alvin Witcher Jr. will deliver the message, followed by dinner. There will be no afternoon service. The church is located at 573 River Road in Farmville.

JUNE 23-25

REVIVAL – Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will hold revival from Monday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 25. Guest choirs and ushers will accompany their pastors for the week. Prayer and praise services start at 7 p.m. each night, with worship beginning at 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Pastor James Hurt from First Rock Baptist Church will deliver the message. On Tuesday, Pastor Kippy Lundy from Third Liberty Baptist Church will preach and on Wednesday, Pastor Larry Smith from Rocky Mount Baptist Church will deliver the message.

REVIVAL – Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will hold its annual revival from June 23 to June 25. Services start at 7:30 p.m. each night, with Rev. Samuel Trent delivering the message.

JUNE 23

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee will meet on Monday, June 23 at the Extension Office, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The business meeting starts at 6 p.m.

JUNE 28 – 29

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Mt. Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its 160th anniversary on Saturday, June 28. That’ll start at 4 p.m. with Gospel Awards winner and singer Rev. Luther Barnes. Also performing will be The Singing Angels, Lee Walker, the Voices of Unity Ecumenical Gospel Choir and New Creations. Sheleh Belle from 104.7 FM will be the emcee. The concert will be held at Jarman Hall at Longwood University, located at 201 High Street in Farmville. Tickets will be $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 434-826-9043 to reserve tickets.

The celebration continues on Sunday, June 29, starting at 2 p.m. at the church in Dillwyn. Rev. Stevie Trent from Second Union Baptist Church will deliver the message, with a dinner following the service.

JUNE 28

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Heart of Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation will hold their second annual golf tournament on Saturday, June 28. That’ll take place at The Manor Golf Club, located at 872 Manor House Drive in Farmville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. A four person team costs $300 and for any questions, you can call Michael Driskill at 434-607-0809 or email mrdriskill@gmail.com.