Thomas Washington Brooks III, age 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, on Sunday, April 20. Tom was born on Sept. 16, 1946, in Farmville, to Thomas W. Brooks Jr. and Frances D. Brooks.

Tom grew up in Farmville, and after graduating from Prince Edward Academy, Tom entered Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. In 1968, at the height of the Vietnam War, Tom was drafted. However, on his 15th day in Vietnam and his second day out in the field, he was wounded. Tom was proud of his military service and received the Purple Heart military decoration.

In 1970, Tom returned to Virginia Tech to complete his accounting degree. He then moved to Florida and began his career at Peat Marwick Mitchell and Company, (now KPMG). Tom was a Certified Public Accountant and started his own CPA practice, Brooks and Company, of which he and his brother, Steve, were partners for 39 years. Tom was a masterful CPA who was an expert in multiple accounting areas. He took pride in crafting strategic advice adapted to client needs.

Tom was a Civil War buff and started relic hunting on his great-grandfather’s farm at an early age. He continued this favorite pastime for many years. Tom had a love of cooking for family and friends and enjoyed making his hot pepper jelly and cheese straws as Christmas gifts. Tom was quite the storyteller and always had an interesting story to tell. He often used exaggeration to make his stories more complete, complex, and engaging. In retirement he enjoyed following politics, playing trivia, reading, and watching old movies. Tom was a generous man who never hesitated to help a friend in need. Tom was a philosophical thinker who pondered often, yet was a dreamer who dreamed big.

Tom is survived by his sons, Adam Brooks (Jessica) and Cary Brooks, as well as his five grandchildren, Thomas, Marshall, Gray, Mary Frances and Miller Brooks. Tom is also survived by his sisters, Nancy Neill (Mel) and Ann Gray Brooks; two nephews, David Neill (Lisa) and Matthew Neill (Lisa), and one great niece, Olivia Gray Williams (Nick).

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by his wife, Christine Palmer Brooks, and his brother, Stephen Marshall Brooks.

A private celebration of life for family and friends to gather and honor Tom’s life will be held on Sunday, June 22.

If you wish, a memorial contribution may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675 or www.woundedwarriorproject.org or to a charity of your choice.