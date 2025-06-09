State Police still investigating cause of Prince Edward crash Published 3:23 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

The Virginia State Police said Monday that they’re still investigating what caused a three-vehicle crash in Prince Edward last week. As a result of the incident, one person died and another has been treated for their injuries.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 4, with state troopers being called out at 5:40 p.m. to Abilene Road in Prince Edward County. Based on what they currently know, Virginia State Police Public Relations Coordinator Matt Demlein says VSP believes a 2008 Harley Davidson Nightster, heading south on Abilene Road, attempted to pass a 2024 Ford F-450, which was also heading south.

“During the attempted pass, the motorcycle struck a 2019 Mercedes GLC-Class, heading northbound,” Demlein said. “The Ford F-450 then struck the motorcycle after the initial collision.”

The driver of that motorcycle, 39-year-old Keysville resident James A. Floyd III, died at the scene. Demlein said that Floyd was wearing a helmet. The driver of the Mercedes, a 47-year-old Rice resident, suffered only minor injuries in the crash. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford was not injured.

Demlein said the crash remains under investigation.