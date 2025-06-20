Published 12:40 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Robert James Paciocoo Sr., 89 of Washington, North Carolina finished his earthly life on May 29. He was born in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to Thomas and Theresa Paciocoo. In 1984, he married the former Jessie Bruce of Farmville.

Bob was a graduate of the University of Richmond, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary and Virginia Commonwealth University.

He was ordained in 1957. He proudly served his country as a Navy Chaplain. He pastored churches in Virginia including Dillwyn Baptist Church and Sharon Baptist Church, Green Bay.

He was a planner with Piedmont Planning Commission and later served as Prince Edward County Administrator. From 1984-2001 he was the Executive Director of the Mid-East Commission in Washington, North Carolina.

Survivors include his wife, Jessie; his children, Terry, Susan, Michael and David; his daughter-in-law, Dinah; his former wife, Betty Paciocoo; nine grandchildren; six great grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Pamela Paciocco.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Robert Jr.; three brothers and two sisters-in-law.

A memorial service with Military Honors was held at the First Baptist Church in Washington, North Carolina on June 9. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the First Baptist Church Music Ministry or Chowan University – CCSA Scholarships.