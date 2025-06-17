Rice events center project gets final vote, with changes requested Published 12:57 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Michael and Helen Royea had one request for supervisors on Tuesday. They did want to get their application for a Rice events center approved, but they also wanted to be allowed to have larger crowds than what the planning commission recommended.

The property in question is located at 25943 Prince Edward Highway and sits on 136 acres. And instead of just an events center, the Royea family say they want to create a rural events center, which is a specific conditional use allowed in Prince Edward County. It allows for parties, business meetings, educational seminars, weddings and wedding receptions, family reunions, other family gatherings and baby showers. It doesn’t include permission to do anything with motor sports. That means no motorcycles, no ATVs or other vehicle races. Also, no overnight events.

But what had concerned the planning commission is the size of the events potential renters want to have there. What’s in the process of construction is the main events building on the property. That will be a 3,200 square foot events center, with dual bathrooms, a residential style kitchen and a serving area.

Email newsletter signup

After going through the plans, the Virginia Health Department and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) recommended a maximum of 125 attendees and five employees for Red Hill. Planning commission members amended that somewhat. They recommended for Red Hill to have 130 people on site, in whatever combination of attendees and employees they want. It could be 120 people and 10 employees or 128 party-goers and two employees to clean up afterward. It’s up to the business owners.

The Royea family meanwhile wants to aim a bit higher. They want between 200 to 250 people to be allowed, so that was their request.

Addressing concerns about Rice events center

Michael Royea told supervisors he had understood the concerns raised by neighbors of the property and had addressed them. A previous owner of the property had a PA speaker system set up on telephone poles around an arena, with some blinding lights.

“We removed all that,” he said. “That’s all now been replaced by soft solar lighting, that’s all pointed down.”

In the end, supervisors agreed to give him the 250 maximum as requested, with a catch. They have to meet all health and fire related restrictions, which the Royea family had already agreed to. The permit request was unanimously approved.