Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Rebecca “Becky” Heath, 80 of Macon, Georgia, passed away on June 15, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s at Alexander IV Senior Living in Macon, Georgia.

Becky was a beloved wife and mother.

She is survived by her husband, Curtis; son, Michael Heath of Macon, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Percy and Donnie Heath of Buckingham; sister-in-law, Aida Morgan of Richmond; brothers, Allen (Sandy) of Moseley, Bruce (Lisa) of Mechanicsville, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Morgan; mother, Nellie Morgan, and brother, Thomas Morgan Jr.

Becky enjoyed 59 years of marriage to Curtis, and enjoyed going to the beach and Virginia with Curtis and Michael.

A celebration of Becky’s Life will be held in Virginia at a later date.