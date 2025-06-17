Prince Edward school board votes for stipend increases Published 1:52 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Back in 1998, in a State Senate bill, the stipend for a Prince Edward school board member was set at $2,400. And it has stayed the same through the years, while other counties increased their numbers. That’s something the current school board voted to change in their Wednesday, June 4 meeting.

Prince Edward is currently the lowest in this region, when it comes to school board stipends. The stipend or salary for a Prince Edward school board member is $2,400 as mentioned. The chairperson of the board gets $2,725 and the vice chair gets $2,550. To be clear, that’s $2,400 per year, which comes out to roughly $200 per month. And when we say region, we’re referring to the school district region. In Virginia, schools are broken up into different regional groups. Prince Edward is part of Region 8, which also includes Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Greensville, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties.

The “lowest paid in the area” question is something The Herald reached out to different school boards in the area to verify. We also looked it up in state records, as each time a change occurred up through 2022, it was recorded and the Code of Virginia amended to document the new numbers. After the 2022 session, the Assembly revised the language, giving districts more leeway on how to approach this without needing a state order.

Cumberland, for example, offers a $3,600 stipend to school board members, while Buckingham gives $4,200. Charlotte County, meanwhile, pays $4,800 to its school board members, with Appomattox and Brunswick at $5,000. Then there’s Amelia and Greensville, which both provide $6,000 stipends for their school board members.

And now, Prince Edward school board members will no longer be the lowest paid in the area.

Prince Edward school board explains

At the school board’s Wednesday, June 4 meeting, the group unanimously voted to increase salaries. As of July 1, it will be $6,000 per year for every member, with the vice chair getting $6,750 and the chairperson receiving $7,500 per year.

“My rationale is just looking at the entire region, and looking at over the years, all the previous years, we know it’s been several years Prince Edward County has been the lowest (paid),” said school board member J. Harvey Tackett, who made the motion to increase salaries. Speaking at the June 4 meeting, Tackett added “the reason I chose that amount is I thought it was fair.”

This had been at least a two month discussion with the board, originally popping up during their May meeting. Members felt they deserved more because of all the work, beyond just the monthly meetings, that goes into the position.

In a joint statement provided by the school board to The Herald, members highlighted the multiple committees and other projects they take part in. Also, they pointed out that the increase brings them more in line with other districts in the region.

“This decision brings PECPS School Board members’ compensation in line with that of surrounding districts,” the statement said. “In addition to the base salary adjustment, the School Board also approved additional compensation to reflect the expanded responsibilities of the Board Chair and Vice Chair. The responsibilities of the School Board extend beyond attendance at monthly meetings. Members contribute time and expertise through service on local committees and participation in statewide initiatives to stay informed on educational policies and best practices that directly impact the PECPS community. PECPS values the continued commitment, time, and service that School Board members dedicate to supporting the students, staff, and families of the division. Their leadership plays an essential role in the ongoing success of the school system.”