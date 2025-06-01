Prince Edward Cannery opens its doors for new season Published 5:11 pm Sunday, June 1, 2025

The doors are open, the equipment is running and residents can use the Prince Edward Cannery once again. The 2025 home canning season started on Monday, June 2, giving residents access to commercial-grade equipment and space to preserve produce.

Operated by Prince Edward County, the cannery supports local food preservation efforts and encourages self-sufficiency and sustainable living. On the home canning side, there are seven steam jacketed kettles available for members of the community to use. Some people come in with just a small bit of food, while others come in with 5-gallon buckets. Most of the people who visit the cannery are local, while others travel from long distances out of the area to use the service. The home canning portion of the facility is open by appointment only every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from now through the summer and fall canning season.

“The cannery is a great resource for our community,” said Prince Edward Administrator Doug Stanley. “We’re excited to welcome both seasoned canners and newcomers to take part in this tradition of local food.”

The county’s canning program has deep roots in the community, originally beginning in the 1940s as part of a World War II-era Victory Garden initiative to support home food production.

The success of the program led the County to open the current stand-alone cannery facility in 1975, where it continues to serve generations of local families. In terms of cost, there is a $1 one-time fee to utilize the cannery for residents of Prince Edward and Charlotte counties. You will also need to pay a set fee per can. For Prince Edward residents, the cost is 60 cents per can for a pint, $1.05 for a quart and $2 for a gallon. The price is higher if you live outside of the county.

Additional information about the cannery is available on the County’s website by clicking here. Home canning appointments can be made by calling the Cannery at 434-223-8664.