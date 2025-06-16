‘She loves Christmas’: Prince Edward Christmas Mother named Published 1:29 pm Monday, June 16, 2025

It’s a bit earlier than usual, but Prince Edward County has a new Christmas Mother. The group on Monday, June 16 announced that Donna VanCleave will take on the role this year.

“Donna is so involved in our community, and she loves Christmas so much! Her wish is to make sure every child in our county has a wonderful Christmas,” Prince Edward Christmas Mother (PECM) president Kerry Mossler said.

Donna VanCleave grew up in Farmville. After living and working in Richmond, she and her husband, Jon, returned home following her retirement from positions in public higher education and state government. Donna also served as Executive Director of the Virginia Lottery for a year. Now the couple are the managing partners of Heart of Virginia Communications, which owns and operates WFLO and Farmville Now.

What is Christmas Mother?

Now if you’re new to the area, it might help to know what we’re talking about. Prince Edward County’s Christmas Mother is a nonprofit organization that provides families in need with toys, books and other gifts during the holiday season.

Throughout the year, the organization holds fundraisers and toy drives so that on donation day, parents and kids can come pick out what they want. It started in 2016 with a small group of women who wanted to make a difference in the lives of those in need. Now it serves hundreds of local families each year.

“I am very happy to work with this wonderful, dedicated group as they help families provide gifts to their children and produce memories that will last a lifetime,” Donna said.

This year’s Distribution Day will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at the Firemen’s Sports Arena at 1328 Zion Hill Road in Farmville.

“Your generosity to the Prince Edward Christmas Mother effort will ensure that our local families can feel the joy of Christmas. $100 sponsors one child, but we are excited about any amount of donation,” Mossler said.

How can I apply?

If you live in Prince Edward County and could use assistance for your child or children during the holidays, please follow Prince Edward Christmas Mother on Facebook and stay tuned for local announcements about application days. Application forms will be available online at their website by clicking here, at the schools, at the library and at Social Services. Application Days include Monday, Oct. 20 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 2 from 2 – 5 p.m. at the Barbara Rose Johns Farmville-Prince Edward Community Library.

The organization collaborates directly with Prince Edward County Social Services, local public schools, local churches, and other nonprofit organizations to identify individuals in need, ensuring they have access to the program the organization provides. Last year, PECM provided toys and other items for approximately 400 children in the county.

How to contribute

To donate to the PECM, visit pechristmasmother.com/donate. A donation of $100 sponsors one child; donations of any amount are appreciated. They also take donations of new toys, books, hats, and gloves. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, email the organization at pechristmasmother@gmail.com or contact Kerry Mossler at kerry.mossler@centrahealth.com.